MP Sjamira Roseburg requests update on sanitation and infrastructure in Philipsburg | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg has formally requested an update from Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs on sanitation, infrastructure conditions, and the garbage collection process in Philipsburg.

In a letter to the Minister, MP Roseburg referenced concerns raised by residents, business owners, and visitors about waste management and the overall condition of public areas, with particular attention to the Boardwalk and Great Bay Beach. Reported issues include limited availability of garbage bins, debris accumulation, and broader maintenance challenges in spaces that are central to daily community life and also important to the tourism product.

While acknowledging ongoing efforts by the Ministry, MP Roseburg asked for clarification on elements of the recent garbage collection tender process. She noted reports that certain procedural steps may not have been fully followed, resulting in contracts being rebid and the matter drawing involvement from the Ombudsman. She said that while corrective steps may be necessary, the process has contributed to delays at a time when sanitation concerns require timely action.

MP Roseburg requested updates on several areas, including the procurement and maintenance of garbage bins, the cleaning and restoration of public spaces, road maintenance and pothole repairs, and the measures in place to ensure proper oversight of the tender process. She also asked for clear timelines indicating when residents and businesses can expect improvements to be implemented.

“These matters have a direct impact on public health, community well-being, and St. Maarten’s reputation as a tourism destination,” MP Roseburg said. “Parliament expects timely updates to ensure that essential services continue to operate effectively.”

The letter reflects Parliament’s oversight role and underscores the importance of transparency, efficiency, and consistent service delivery in maintaining critical infrastructure and public services in the capital.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-sjamira-roseburg-requests-update-on-sanitation-and-infrastructure-in-philipsburg