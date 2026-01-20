MP Sjamira Roseburg submits proposal to amend rent ordinance, strengthen Rental Tribunal, protect tenants | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg has submitted a proposal to amend Article 240 of the Rent Ordinance, aiming to restore balance in Sint Maarten’s rental market and strengthen the Rental Tribunal as an accessible and fair mediator for tenants and landlords alike.

The amendment updates the market value threshold that determines which rental properties fall under the Tribunal’s oversight. The current threshold, set decades ago at Xcg 200,000, no longer reflects today’s market, leaving many rental disputes without proper oversight. In other words, as it is now, The Tribunal, by law, can only decide on rental disputes for properties with a market value of Xcg 200,000 or less. Roseburg's proposed update raises the threshold to Xcg. 850,000 and adjusts the currency to the Caribbean guilder.

“This isn’t about penalizing landlords,” Roseburg said. “It’s about ensuring disputes can be resolved fairly, with a neutral body to mediate, while keeping the option open for anyone to go to court if needed.”

By expanding the Tribunal’s reach, more tenants gain protection against unfair rent increases, and landlords benefit from clear, consistent rules. The amendment reinforces the mediative role of the Tribunal, ensuring conflicts are addressed before they escalate—without intimidating property owners.

“A healthy rental market depends on trust and transparency,” Roseburg explained. “Strengthening the Rental Tribunal helps maintain that balance, giving everyone confidence in the system.”

The proposal marks a first, important step toward modernizing rental legislation on Sint Maarten, ensuring it aligns with today’s economic realities and supports both families and property owners.

