MP Veronica Jansen-Webster commends Sundial, MPC on improved exam results | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster is extending her sincere congratulations to the management, teachers, support staff, students, and parents of Sundial School and Milton Peters College (MPC) following the remarkable improvement in their preliminary examination results for the 2025-2026 academic year.

According to figures released this week, the overall pass rate at the two schools increased from 57% last year to 68% this year, with several departments recording pass rates of 70% or higher. Sundial's PKL/PBL and TKL departments both achieved pass rates of 76%, while the HAVO department recorded a 70% pass rate. The results represent a significant turnaround from the disappointing outcomes recorded last year.

"As someone who was openly critical of the examination results achieved by these schools last year, I believe it is equally important to publicly acknowledge and congratulate them when clear improvement has been demonstrated," MP Jansen-Webster stated.

The parliamentarian noted that the article highlighted how school management, teachers, parents, and students worked together to implement targeted interventions aimed at strengthening academic support, improving student engagement, expanding wellness services, and fostering a stronger culture of excellence.

"These results did not happen by chance. They are the product of hard work, accountability, strategic planning, and a commitment to improvement. I want to commend Education Director Sergio Blomont, the management teams, teachers, support staff, parents, and especially the students for embracing the challenge and working together to achieve better outcomes."

MP Jansen-Webster encouraged both schools to continue building on the progress made this year.

"The challenge now is to maintain this momentum. Continuous improvement must remain the goal. I encourage the schools to continue investing in the interventions that are proving successful and to keep striving for even higher levels of achievement in the years ahead."

Special congratulations were extended to all students who successfully completed their examinations.

"To every student who passed their examinations, congratulations. You have every reason to be proud of your accomplishments. Continue to pursue excellence as you move forward in your educational journey."

The Member of Parliament also expressed appreciation for the teachers who guided students throughout the school year.

"Our teachers play an invaluable role in shaping the future of our country. Their dedication often extends beyond the classroom through extra lessons, mentoring, counseling, and countless hours of preparation. The success we celebrate today would not have been possible without their commitment."

MP Jansen-Webster further took the opportunity to congratulate all students across St. Maarten who have recently completed their primary school education and are preparing to enter secondary school.

"To all students graduating from primary school this year, congratulations on reaching this important milestone. As you move on to your secondary school journey, I encourage you to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to your studies. Secondary education will present new challenges, but it will also provide tremendous opportunities for personal growth and success."

She offered one piece of advice she hopes every student will remember throughout their educational career.

"If there is one lesson I would like every student to take with them, it is this: never be afraid to ask for help. The moment you realize that you do not fully understand a subject or concept, seek assistance immediately. Speak to your teachers, your parents, your classmates, or a mentor. The sooner you address a challenge, the easier it becomes to overcome it. A good friend reminded me recently of the scripture: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me". (Philipians 4:13)"

MP Jansen-Webster concluded by reaffirming her commitment to education and youth development.

"Education remains one of the subjects closest to my heart. I love reading stories about students succeeding, schools improving, and teachers making a difference. When our young people succeed, St. Maarten succeeds. Let us continue working together to ensure that every child is given the opportunity to achieve their full potential."

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-veronica-jansen-webster-commends-sundial-mpc-on-improved-exam-results