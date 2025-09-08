MP Viren Kotai tells MPs of previous govt: You cannot be both an arsonist and then the fire inspector | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In his address during the closing of the 2024–2025 Parliamentary year on Monday, September 8, Member of Parliament Viren Kotai of the Democratic Party (DP) reflected on the past year’s challenges while urging both colleagues and citizens to embrace accountability, cooperation, and a long-term vision for Sint Maarten.

MP Kotai acknowledged that the year had been marked by persistent issues, longstanding grievances of fire and ambulance personnel, unresolved placement and insurance decrees for justice workers, the dump crisis, instability at GEBE, and worsening conditions at the Point Blanche prison. He stressed that these are not new problems:

“Many are grandfathered problems. Inherited, yes, but worsened by years of poor policy, politicization, and paralysis.”

He cautioned against selective memory in politics:

“The majority of today’s members sat in the driver’s seat not too long ago. Some members speak of problems as if none of it was in their control, as if the problems only began 10 months ago. You cannot be both an arsonist and then the fire inspector. Governance is not theater—it’s about results.”

Despite the frustrations, Kotai highlighted that there were moments of genuine cooperation in Parliament where good ideas transcended party lines. He called for more such unity:

“These moments reminded us that Parliament can rise above petty politics and work for the people. This is the direction I would like to continue, to move in cohesion.”

Kotai also stressed the importance of strengthening Parliament’s own capacity:

“Our oversight capacity remains limited without access to proper legal and research resources. We must strengthen our committee systems and secure greater funding to fulfill our mandate meaningfully.”

Speaking directly to the people of Sint Maarten, Kotai emphasized resilience and forward-looking ambition.

“This is a small island with big dreams, and while the world outside continues to reel from inflation, conflict, and instability, we must push forward with an agenda for progress. Our businesses are the heart of our economy. Our young people are full of potential. Our elders carry the stories, the history, and the wisdom of who we are.”

He called on entrepreneurs to innovate, youth to be bold, and elders to share their wisdom, framing Sint Maarten’s unique duty-free status and regional initiatives such as food security and logistics opportunities as foundations for growth.

“While others point fingers, we have to build. While others remember selectively, we must learn from history. And while others seek to divide, we must move forward together. Let this next Parliamentary year be one of maturity, courage, and true accountability, for we are not here to relive the mistakes of the past, we are here to correct them.”

The new Parliamentary year will officially open on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-viren-kotai-tells-mps-of-previous-govt-you-cannot-be-both-an-arsonist-and-then-the-fire-inspector