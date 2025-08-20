MP Wever: “Defending discrimination under a biblical hairstyle policy conflicts with grace | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–MP Christopher Wever on Wednesday came out against SKOS’s attempt to defend a “biblical hairstyle policy,” arguing that faith cannot be used to license exclusion. He noted that Catholic teaching sets no rule on hair length, Scripture in 1 Corinthians addressed a first century culture, and any policy that targets students by culture, race, gender, or belief fails the test of grace and equality.

“It’s rather unfortunate to read such a statement from the school board. As this year’s theme is ‘we are called to embrace GOD’s amazing grace.’ I truly doubt that defending discrimination under the theme of biblical hairstyle policy, falls in line with embracing GOD’s grace. Discrimination should never be tolerated under any circumstance.”

MP Wever said the country can uphold religious freedom and still reject policies that stigmatize students by culture, race, gender, or belief. He urged school leaders and the Ministry to align rules with dignity, equality, and the best interests of the child.

Wever notes that 1 Corinthians 11:14–15 addressed first century Corinthian norms. Paul’s appeal to “nature” likely meant common sense within that culture, not a universal rule about hair inches. Using the passage as a timeless mandate for modern schooling is therefore contested.

MP Wever further points out that the Catholic Church has no official rule requiring short hair for men or long hair for women. "The Catechism does not set hair length standards. Catholic teaching emphasizes modesty, dignity, respect, and distinction between the sexes, while leaving specifics such as hair length to culture and prudence. Many saints and clergy have historically worn long hair or beards without condemnation," he explained.

"If St. Maarten adopts protections against hair based discrimination, every school must comply. Wever said compliance is right and necessary, however it should not be framed as a loss of faith. Transparency and respect for students are paramount," the MP stressed.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-wever-defending-discrimination-under-a-biblical-hairstyle-policy-conflicts-with-grace