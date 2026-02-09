MP Wever: If institutions that discriminate against our children can get govt. subsidy, special needs should get more | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Christopher Wever last week renewed his call for government subsidy policy to reflect fairness, inclusion, and the real needs of families, arguing that public funding must not reward institutions that discriminate against students based on hair.

Wever said that if education institutions that have been criticized for grooming rules tied to hair continue to receive government subsidy, then he expects stronger and more consistent subsidy support for organizations and schools serving children with special needs, with the matter reflected in the 2026 country budget.

“When we go through the budget and we see that we give subsidy to these organizations that practice discrimination within our country, against the youth, and we have organizations like that receiving subsidy from government, but yet we’re not seeing enough subsidy being granted to those schools and institutions dealing with special needs in our society,” Wever said. “So, I would like to see that also be taken up when we deal with the budget.”

Wever has been especially critical of education institutions that he says continue to discriminate against students based on rules and regulations that are not connected to education outcomes. He has argued that policies targeting students on the basis of hair do not belong in a modern learning environment and should not be normalized, especially where public funding is involved.

In March 2025 he also met with the 721 Kids Foundation to discuss the ongoing challenges faced by special needs students in St. Maarten. The meeting focused on policy gaps, the need for specialized approaches in education, and the lack of adequate financial and institutional support for special needs services.

Wever raised related concerns during parliamentary discussions in June 2025, turning attention to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) and what he described as misconceptions about support for persons with special needs.

MP Wever reaffirmed his commitment to keeping special needs education at the forefront of parliamentary discussions. “Special needs education is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Every child requires tailored support based on their specific needs, and we must ensure policies reflect this reality,” he stated. “Neglecting these issues is a violation of children’s rights. We must push for accountability and real solutions to support our special needs community,” he added.

Wever said his expectation is that budget choices for 2026 should better reflect the country’s stated commitment to inclusion and equal treatment, including stronger structural support for organizations serving special needs children.

He added that Parliament’s handling of the 2026 budget presents an opportunity to ensure that public funds are aligned with public values and that the most vulnerable families are not left waiting while other institutions continue to benefit from subsidy support.

In August 2025, Wever publicly rejected attempts to justify what he described as exclusionary hair policies on religious grounds. Responding to the framing of a “biblical hairstyle policy,” he argued that faith cannot be used to license discrimination or exclusion in schools.

‍

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-wever-if-institutions-that-discriminate-against-our-children-can-get-govt-subsidy-special-needs-should-get-more