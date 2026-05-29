MP Wever tables no confidence motion against VSA Minister Richinel Brug | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Chris Wever of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement, URSM, on Friday tabled a motion of no confidence against Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug. When first given the floor to explain the request, MP Wever said the agenda point spoke for itself.

“I think the subject pretty much says it all,” Wever said. “The lack of confidence in the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, and I don’t think there is much else to say or to go into detail in that matter at this moment.”

“Today is definitely not an easy day. It is not a day that we look forward to happening. It is actually unfortunate that we are in this situation,” Wever said.

He said the issue was not about political grandstanding and noted that he continues to respect Minister Brug personally. “I have respect for the minister as a person, definitely,” Wever said. Wever then proceeded to read the motion into the record.

The motion states that Minister Brug was nominated for appointment by the leadership of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement and that St. Maarten’s parliamentary system is founded on the rule of confidence, which requires ministers to maintain the continuous support of Parliament. The motion further states that this principle is linked to the political support of the nominating party.

According to the motion, the explanatory memorandum emphasizes that the rule of confidence is essential to ensure the homogeneity of the Council of Ministers and the effectiveness of government.

The motion continues by stating that it has been indicated that the minister no longer enjoys the confidence of the URSM and that the relationship between the minister and the URSM has reached a point where continued collaboration within the governing coalition is no longer attainable.

It further states that such a breakdown in the chain of political legitimacy directly affects the functioning of the Council of Ministers and the overall stability of government.

The motion also notes that the URSM requested Minister Brug to make his position available, but that the request did not result in his resignation.

In the motion, Parliament is described as having a fundamental safeguarding function to protect the continuity and stability of the country’s administration against political impasses. It states that the absence of political confidence between a minister and the nominating party creates a constitutional anomaly that is incompatible with effective and cohesive governance.

The motion stresses that it is a political and functional instrument, rather than a judgment on the personal or professional conduct of the minister.

It also states that Parliament is duty-bound to intervene to prevent paralysis of public administration and to act in the best interest of the stability of St. Maarten.

The motion resolves that Minister Brug no longer enjoys the confidence of the Parliament of St. Maarten. It further requests, in accordance with Article 33, paragraph 2 of the Constitution of St. Maarten, that the minister immediately make his position available to the Governor by tendering his resignation.

The motion was submitted by MP Wever on behalf of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement and was co-signed by MP Veronica Jansen-Webster and supported by MP Dimar Labega.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-wever-tables-no-confidence-motion-against-vsa-minister-richinel-brug