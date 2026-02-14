MP York asks Minister for clarity on reports of new casino developments | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Darryl York has written to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, seeking clarity amid reports that additional casino operations may be under consideration, and raising concerns about oversight, licensing, and the broader social impact of casino growth.

In his communication, York links the discussion to the Minister’s recent public position on development, in which she signaled a limit to hotel growth once current projects are completed, referencing congestion, infrastructure strain, and the need for a carrying capacity study. York argues that the same level of scrutiny has not been applied to the gambling sector, despite longstanding public debate and recurring concerns about regulation.

“Why is Casino growth flying under the radar?”

York stated that rumors circulating publicly suggest that three new casino operations may be in the works. He noted that he has raised similar warnings since late 2024, including during discussions surrounding the approval of the most recent casino in Simpson Bay, and that the possibility of further expansion points to what he described as an inconsistency in national priorities if not addressed transparently.

York’s letter outlines multiple points he believes require urgent clarity, including the density of gambling locations on the island, the social and household effects linked to gambling addiction, and the status of regulatory reforms that have been publicly promised but remain incomplete.

York points to the following issues as central to his request for answers:

Casino density: York asserts that St. Maarten has over ten gambling spots per square mile, which he described as a higher density than Las Vegas and the highest in the Caribbean.

Social impact: York references a 2022 report and more recent findings by TWO, which he says point to measurable financial and psychological harm associated with gambling addiction.

Oversight and regulation: York highlights that the governing accord included commitments aimed at limiting what it called the “uncontrolled spread” of gambling, yet the Gaming Control Board remains outstanding. He also indicated he is seeking confirmation on whether existing casinos operate under valid licenses.

York further argues that increased casino density carries wider social costs that extend beyond individual gamblers, including household financial strain, family instability, and the normalization of gambling for young people.

York also draws attention to the “carrying capacity study” referenced by the Minister in relation to hotel development, stating that if the country is prepared to set limits due to traffic and infrastructure pressures, comparable standards should be applied to the gambling sector.

“If we can speak up about traffic jams, we must speak up about the addiction and debt hitting our households.” York cautioned that in his view, silence on the issue has consequences for social well-being. “When the consequences are this visible, remaining silent is a decision to ignore the social well-being of our people.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-york-asks-minister-for-clarity-on-reports-of-new-casino-developments