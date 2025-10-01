MP York calls for Parliamentary Question Hour on TelEm with Minister of Finance | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Darryl York has formally requested a parliamentary Question Hour to address transparency and the future of government-owned telecommunications provider TelEm.

The request was directed to the Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, as representative of the shareholder in Parliament. MP York said the public deserves clear and official answers regarding TelEm’s governance, financial health, and leadership.

“As the sole shareholder of TelEm, the government is the company’s representative in Parliament. It is therefore to the government that we must turn for a clear and official account of its operations and strategic future,” York stated. “The public is faced with conflicting reports about TelEm. They deserve a clear picture, not just for today, but for the long-term stability of the service they depend on.”

The Question Hour will focus on several key issues:

• The Quickscan: York has requested that the findings of the recently conducted operational review be made public and that government present its plan of action.

• Leadership: He will question why the appointment of a permanent CEO has been delayed, despite the search process being completed, and raise concerns about the absence of a full management board.

• Financial Oversight: Following major staff reductions, York will ask how financial resources are being managed, including travel expenses of management and consultants, and how many positions have been replaced with external consultants.

• Contradictory Reports: The session will also address differences between statements from management and the union about TelEm’s financial and operational state.

“TelEm is too important to our people and our economy for there to be uncertainty in its management and strategic planning,” York concluded. “Through this Question Hour, I hope to bring clarity, transparency, and renewed public confidence.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-york-calls-for-parliamentary-question-hour-on-telem-with-minister-of-finance