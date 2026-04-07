MP York Presses for accountability in St. Maarten General Hospital Project | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Darryl York on Tuesday delivered critique of the handling of the new St. Maarten General Hospital project, raising concerns in Parliament about project oversight, contract management, risk identification, escalating costs, and what he described as an overly reassuring presentation from Minister of VSA Richinel Brug that did not fully reflect the seriousness of the issues facing the long-delayed national development.

Speaking during the public meeting on the status of the hospital project, York grounded his questioning and comments in both personal experience and professional training. He recalled having served as a chaperone to a patient in Colombia in 2019, when a hospital there had just broken ground on a new wing, and returning again in 2023 to find that the same project had already become a fully operational 11-story hospital wing. York used that comparison to underscore his concern that St. Maarten, after nearly a decade of work on its own hospital project, remains caught in recurring discussions over delays, redesigns, construction complications, and unresolved financial demands.

York, a civil engineer by trade, told Parliament that from an engineering and project management standpoint, some of the most important figures in a major infrastructure project are not necessarily those most visible to the public, but rather the contract managers and risk managers whose work determines whether the country’s interests are properly protected from the earliest phases. He said that in his university training he was taught that “contract language lingers and unidentified risks become detrimental to the project,” a principle he said now appears highly relevant to St. Maarten’s hospital experience.

He noted that large construction projects typically move through clear phases, beginning with initiation and design, then contract formation, and finally execution. At the end of the contract phase, he said, a proper risk assessment report should already have been completed, identifying foreseeable threats, technical vulnerabilities, and cost-related dangers. For York, the fact that the Minister is now citing design implications, construction complexity, and other technical factors as drivers of present disputes and added costs raises the obvious question of whether those risks were ever properly documented and managed in the first place.

MP Darryl York

York therefore directly questioned who served as the project’s risk manager before the contract was signed and whether such a person was ever formally appointed. If a risk manager did exist, York said Parliament should be provided with the report that individual produced, because many of the matters now being described as challenges should have been seen coming years earlier. In his view, if those matters were foreseeable and not addressed, then the country is paying today for failures that occurred much earlier in the life of the project.

He argued that the current situation suggests a troubling pattern in which the contractor appears to be in a stronger position than the country. York said he continues to hear discussions centered on settlements and additional sums rather than penalties imposed on the contractor for delays or failures. That, he suggested, may point to weaknesses in the original contractual framework or in the way the project has been supervised over time. As a result, he said, the country now finds itself repeatedly being asked to absorb more cost while there is little public evidence that the contractor is facing meaningful financial consequences for missed expectations or shifting deadlines.

York also took issue with the tone of the Minister’s presentation, saying it conveyed the impression that the hospital’s current challenges were manageable bumps in the road rather than indications of a deeper problem. He said that before government can solve or prevent a problem, it must first be willing to fully acknowledge that the problem exists. In that context, York stressed that his remarks were not about unfairly blaming the present Minister for creating a 10-year-old problem, but rather about insisting that the Minister not minimize the severity of the situation he now oversees. He said that failing to clearly acknowledge the seriousness of the project’s condition risks becoming a form of silent acceptance.

One of the most troubling technical issues for York was the explanation that additional steel requirements have contributed to rising costs, despite his understanding that the current hospital design is smaller than the original one. That contradiction, he said, raises fresh questions about the initial bill of quantities, the adequacy of earlier reassessments, and whether the project’s technical basis was sufficiently sound from the beginning. If the country is still discovering such needs at this late stage, York argued, then Parliament is entitled to know exactly what was agreed to, what changed, and who approved those changes.

To that end, York asked for a comparison between the original hospital design and the current one, including the number of floors and the square footage in each version. He said the public deserves to know not only what is being paid for, but also whether St. Maarten is ultimately getting less than originally envisioned while still being asked to shoulder more. He also questioned what exactly the Minister means when referring to the completion of the final floor by April 26, 2026, noting that the date is just weeks away and that Parliament must understand what standard of completion is being used when such milestones are announced.

York further pressed for a full accounting of what the hospital has cost the country over the years in added sums, settlements, and adjustments, making clear that the central issue of any such meeting should be the financial burden being carried by taxpayers. He said he was not supportive of the suggestion that the most important financial details be shared only in a closed-door session, particularly when public funds are at the center of the issue. While not ruling out a private briefing entirely, York warned that such a meeting would be pointless if it merely replicated past closed-door sessions in which key facts remained unspoken, officials remained guarded, and Parliament still left without real answers.

Beyond the hospital construction itself, York also turned to the Minister’s recent trip to Colombia and the evaluation of healthcare services being provided there to St. Maarten patients. He reminded Parliament that this was one of the first issues he had raised when the Minister initially took office, because the quality of care abroad has long been a matter of public concern. In York’s view, however, the Minister’s latest comments once again painted too positive a picture, suggesting that the evaluation produced mainly favorable findings without sufficiently addressing the difficult experiences many patients and families have faced.

Drawing on his own firsthand exposure as a chaperone, York said the reality on the ground is more complicated than the presentation suggested. He argued that if the Minister reports only positive outcomes while omitting the less favorable side of the patient experience, then those listening, especially people who have gone through the system themselves, may feel dismissed or unheard. York therefore asked how many patients were included in the evaluation, how many chaperones were consulted, and how many complaints SZV has received since 2018 about care in Colombia. He made clear that he was not singling out one specific institution, but rather seeking a broad and realistic picture of the overseas care system that many St. Maarten families depend on.

For York, transparency is not just about sharing numbers. It is also about presenting Parliament and the public with a truthful account of conditions as they are, not simply as government may wish them to appear. He acknowledged that ministers often feel obligated to remain composed and careful in their public statements, but insisted that such restraint cannot come at the expense of honesty. Parliament, he said, should not be asked to blindly accept a narrative that suggests everything is fundamentally under control when the public is seeing, feeling, and paying for something different.

He warned that many past and current patients, as well as the wider public, are watching these discussions closely and may feel alienated when their concerns are not reflected in the official presentation of events. In the same way, he said, taxpayers should not be expected to treat a possible additional US $20 million to US $40 million requirement for the hospital project as though it were minor. That level of possible overrun, in York’s view, demands seriousness, candor, and full accountability.

He closed with an appeal for realism and responsible leadership, saying that only by confronting the true state of the hospital project and the overseas care system can St. Maarten move forward in a way that protects both patients and the public purse.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-york-presses-for-accountability-in-st-maarten-general-hospital-project