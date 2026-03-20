MP York: Public confidence in Govt is eroding as daily problems mount | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Darryl York said Thursday that growing public frustration with government in St. Maarten reflects a wider loss of confidence in political systems around the world, but argued that on St. Maarten the problem is being deepened by delayed action, poor follow-through, weak coordination, and a widening gap between official announcements and people’s everyday reality.

York said public belief in politics and in government is at a low point internationally, including in places like the Netherlands, because many people feel their leaders are no longer in touch with what ordinary people are going through. He said the same concern applies on St. Maarten, where residents are confronting housing pressure, traffic gridlock, rising living costs, public infrastructure failures, uncertainty in healthcare, and uneven policy priorities.

York said one of the clearest signs of that disconnect is the way urgent matters are allowed to linger without timely parliamentary handling. He noted that a meeting on housing scheduled for Friday had originally been requested in April 2025 and was only now being called nearly a year later. According to York, that kind of delay sends the wrong message to families searching for affordable housing, starter homes, or social housing while government continues to speak in long-term targets and broad projections.

He questioned the realism of the housing plan previously presented by government, including the goal of 1,200 homes in 10 years, saying such figures offer little comfort to people who need solutions now. In his view, the problem is not simply that plans are being announced, but that the pace of delivery does not match the urgency of the crisis affecting residents.

York also pointed to a broader pattern of symbolic politics replacing visible progress. He referred to groundbreaking ceremonies for major projects such as the marketplace, arguing that ceremonies and public announcements have increasingly taken precedence over actual execution.

On road safety and infrastructure, York cited the recent serious accident involving police officers on Sucker Garden Road as another example of the disconnect between warning signs and government response. He said the dangerous condition of that road had already been publicly identified and that action should have come before a major crash occurred. York argued that the incident reflected a recurring reactive style of governance, where known hazards are only addressed after injury or damage has already taken place.

He expanded that criticism to the island’s wider traffic crisis, saying the public continues to hear about studies, contracts, and proposed interventions while congestion remains a daily burden. York said he had written the Minister of VROMI multiple times to seek clarity on conflicting public statements related to traffic measures, but had not received meaningful answers. He argued that when government communication is inconsistent and progress is unclear, it adds to public frustration and deepens the perception that decision-makers are not moving with urgency.

MP York also tied the disconnect to the cost of living and growing economic strain on households. Referring to the recent disclosure that 63 percent of road users have not paid their road tax, he said the issue should not be viewed in isolation. Instead, he suggested it must be understood in the context of the financial choices many families are now forced to make between groceries, school-related expenses, utility bills, and other basic obligations. In that setting, he said, government cannot ignore the wider pressures residents are under and then treat nonpayment as a standalone compliance issue.

He was similarly critical of what he described as a passive response to looming economic shocks. York said government had already been warned that geopolitical instability and rising shipping costs would push prices higher, yet the public was told that a “wait and see” approach was being taken. For York, that response captured the larger problem, namely that government appears to be reacting after the fact rather than preparing in advance for impacts that are already visible.

The MP also questioned whether national spending priorities reflect the most urgent needs of the population. He contrasted the claim that government could not find relatively modest funding to support athletes representing St. Maarten abroad with spending in other areas that he suggested have produced less direct benefit for the public. That same concern, he said, is reflected in reports of sanitary issues in public schools, where some institutions reportedly lacked basic supplies. For York, such cases raise a simple question: whether government’s priorities are aligned with the daily needs of the people it serves.

Healthcare, he said, is another area where the disconnect is becoming harder to ignore. York raised concern about the long-term stability of SZV and questioned whether enough is being done now to address both revenue pressures and spending inefficiencies. He also criticized the imbalance between recruiting medical personnel from abroad and failing to adequately build local nursing capacity. In his words, preparing a new hospital without training and retaining enough nurses is like buying a car without securing a driver. He said real planning requires investment in the people who will ultimately run the system, not just the facility itself.

York further drew attention to the treatment of seniors, particularly those dealing with tax assessments dating back years and limited timelines for repayment. While acknowledging the importance of tax compliance, he said enforcement must be weighed against fairness and the circumstances of vulnerable residents. He also raised concern about unresolved issues involving pension taxation and the lack of reliable health coverage for some elderly residents who do not fall within existing protections. These are not abstract policy matters, he suggested, but issues with direct consequences for people’s security and dignity.

Another part of the disconnect, according to York, lies in the way public success is being defined. He questioned the value of highlighting tourism exposure, social media attention, or headline visitor numbers when ordinary residents are still dealing with traffic, high costs, inadequate services, and limited visible improvement in the national product. Promotion, he indicated, cannot substitute for substance, especially if the lived reality on the ground is not improving at the same pace as the messaging.

Throughout the interview, York argued that one of the reasons people feel detached from government is because they are often presented with conclusions, announcements, and promotional figures without enough context to properly judge what is actually happening. He defended his own approach of taking time to explain issues in detail, saying the public needs enough information to understand not just what government is claiming, but how those claims connect to real outcomes.

At the same time, York said Parliament must do more than criticize. He noted that he is preparing legislative amendments related to succession and inherited family land, aimed at bringing the law more in line with present-day realities facing St. Maarten families. He said that proposal could be submitted after Carnival, and indicated that a second legislative initiative is also in development.

York’s broader message was that confidence in government depends on whether the public sees consistent action on the issues affecting daily life, from housing and roads to schools, healthcare, affordability, and institutional accountability.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-york-public-confidence-in-govt-is-eroding-as-daily-problems-mount