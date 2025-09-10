MP York Reflects on first year in Parliament: “A Journey of Learning and Growth” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Darryl York has issued a statement reflecting on his first year serving in the legislative body of Sint Maarten, describing it as a year of “learning, growth, and deep responsibility.”

York shared that one of the most significant lessons has been the “profound weight of words.” He emphasized that in Parliament, words carry consequences far beyond the moment. “True strength lies not in the loudest voice, but in the most responsible one, speaking with intention and respect,” he said.

Another key takeaway for York has been the importance of staying grounded amidst the intensity of political debate. “I entered with a vow to maintain a certain quality of dialogue. While I’ve held to that, I am also human. There have been moments where the heat of debate has pulled me from my centre. I’ve learned that the real work is in recentering yourself with grace and principle and learning from it.”

York also acknowledged the reality that not everyone will agree with every decision or position taken. “For every person who agrees, another will not. This understanding grants a certain freedom. It refines your focus to listen intently, act according to conscience, and stay true to the values you promised to serve. Authenticity is the only compass you need.”

Reflecting on the year as both “a high honour and a humbling education,” York reaffirmed his dedication to the people of Sint Maarten. “The work continues, and my commitment is stronger than ever. Thank you for your support, your critiques, and for being part of this journey.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-york-reflects-on-first-year-in-parliament-a-journey-of-learning-and-growth