MP York Writes Minister of Justice on Crime, Staffing, and Prison Conditions | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Darryl T.J. York has formally submitted a series of detailed questions to the Minister of Justice, Hon. Nathalie Tackling, seeking clarity on pressing issues related to public safety, police operations, and prison administration.

In a letter dated September 24, 2025, MP York outlined more than a dozen points of inquiry, ranging from staffing levels within the police force to the monitoring of criminal case progress. The request follows earlier correspondence from August, in which the MP sought official crime statistics for 2024 and year-to-date 2025 to better assess trends in violent and property-related offenses. That initial request for statistical data on the crime rate has yet to receive a formal response.

The letters reflect a deliberate effort to move public discourse from perception to fact. By requesting official data and detailed breakdowns, MP York aims to ensure that policy discussions, legislative oversight, and public narrative are grounded in evidence, not speculation or opinion.

The inquiries span several critical areas of the justice chain:

On Police Capacity & Operations

• Number of officers who have resigned or left the force between 2024 and 2025, and the reasons behind it.

• Whether it is true that only two officers are often on duty during the graveyard shift (11 PM–7 AM).

• Availability of funds to compensate officers for overtime given current deployments.

On Judicial Performance & Transparency

• Current status of monitoring for persons in pre-detention.

• Whether the Chief of Police has presented a formal plan to address the recent rise in crime.

• Request for a complete breakdown of the travel budget for all departments in the justice chain.

On Prison Conditions & Administration

• Concrete plans to increase the number of guards at the prison, and the timeframe for doing so.

• Steps being taken to address frequent absenteeism among staff.

• Whether personnel have been placed in positions without the required qualifications.

• Reports of prison staff leaving without completing proper procedures yet continuing to receive salaries.

In a follow-up letter, MP York also sought the Minister’s position on several budget motions passed during a recent parliamentary meeting, requesting her views and potential timelines on their implementation.

“These questions are raised in the spirit of clarity and responsible oversight,” MP York emphasized, underscoring the need for reliable information to guide parliamentary discussions, decision-making, and maintain public trust.

The public now awaits the Minister’s response, which will shed light on whether Sint Maarten’s justice system is adequately equipped to ensure safety, uphold the law, and serve all citizens with transparency and efficiency.

