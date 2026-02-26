MPs call for urgent action, clear national plan after alarming education assessment | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT–Members of Parliament broadly voiced deep concern following the presentation by Minister of Education Melissa Gumbs of the latest national education assessment, describing the findings as troubling, sobering, and too serious to be treated as just another report. The latest EGRA (Early Grade Reading Assessment) and EGMA (Early Grade Mathematics Assessment) were presented by the Minister in Parliament on Thursday.

Across the discussion, MPs agreed that the results presented on early grade reading and mathematics reflect a major national challenge that requires an urgent, coordinated response. While members welcomed the fact that the data was finally brought before Parliament, the dominant concern throughout the meeting was not only the severity of the findings, but the absence of a clearly outlined national action plan to address them.

Several members stressed that the assessment confirmed long-standing concerns about literacy and numeracy outcomes in St. Maarten’s schools. They said the data did not point to a sudden or isolated problem, but rather highlighted structural weaknesses that have been building over time. In that regard, members argued that the country now needs more than a presentation of troubling numbers, it needs a concrete path forward.

A recurring theme in the parliamentary discussion was the call for government to clearly state what happens next. Members said the public, educators, and Parliament now need to hear what measures will be taken to close the learning gaps, what resources will be required, what timelines are envisioned, and how progress will be tracked. The general view expressed was that an alarming diagnosis without an equally clear treatment plan leaves the country in an unacceptable position.

MPs also raised concern about the timing of the presentation and the late circulation of supporting documents. Members noted that the reports were substantial in length and addressed issues of national importance, yet were received too close to the meeting for proper review and preparation. Several MPs said that while the seriousness of the topic was undeniable, the quality of parliamentary scrutiny was limited by the lack of adequate time to fully study the findings beforehand.

At the same time, members made clear that the gravity of the issue itself could not be ignored. Many described the results as painful and deeply unsettling, especially because they involve young children struggling with foundational skills in reading and mathematics. Members said the data should serve as a wake-up call for the entire country, not just for the education sector.

Beyond the raw figures, MPs repeatedly stressed that educational outcomes cannot be separated from the wider conditions children face at home and in society. Concerns were raised about hunger, home support, reading habits, socio-economic pressures, and the overall environment in which children are expected to learn. Members argued that if these underlying realities are not addressed alongside classroom interventions, the country risks implementing incomplete solutions.

For that reason, MPs emphasized that the response cannot rest solely with the Ministry of Education. There were repeated calls for stronger cross-ministerial coordination, particularly with the social and public health arms of government, to ensure that educational interventions are supported by broader efforts addressing family welfare, child development, and social stability. Members said the issue must be treated as a national development concern that cuts across ministries.

Teacher welfare also emerged as one of the most urgent issues raised during the discussion. MPs noted that the country cannot expect strong student performance while many teachers remain burdened by financial pressures, stagnant salary structures, limited support, and growing workplace strain. Members argued that if teachers are not properly supported, motivated, and retained, student outcomes will continue to suffer. The general sentiment was that taking care of teachers is inseparable from improving education.

MPs also pointed to the need for stronger support systems within schools, including practical interventions that help students directly. These include structured support for literacy, expanded community involvement, and more consistent opportunities for volunteers to contribute meaningfully in schools. Some members emphasized that if time and reading support are part of the solution, then government must create clear, non-political channels for community members to assist students throughout the year, not only during symbolic observances or occasional campaigns.

The discussion also touched on the role of parental involvement. Members noted that poor educational outcomes have long been linked to inconsistent home support, and they questioned whether programs aimed at bringing parents more meaningfully into their children’s learning are still active, effective, and prioritized. There was broad agreement that any serious recovery strategy must include families, not only schools.

Some MPs also called for a deeper and more comparative analysis of the data, saying the country needs to better understand how it arrived at this point. Among the concerns raised were the need to examine longer-term trends, compare outcomes over a wider span of years, and better interpret what the figures mean in relation to language of instruction, school type, and broader policy frameworks. Members said that understanding the causes behind the numbers is essential if the country is to design credible solutions.

The impact of the COVID-19 period was also raised as an important factor that cannot be overlooked. Members noted that the cohorts now being assessed include children whose education was disrupted at critical stages, and they urged that the fallout from that period be properly acknowledged when developing interventions. While MPs did not suggest that the pandemic explains everything, they made clear that it remains part of the broader context behind the current learning gaps.

Another strong message from the floor was that the country must avoid allowing this report to be shelved. Members warned against repeating a pattern in which serious studies are commissioned, presented, and then left without sustained implementation due to capacity or funding constraints. The general position was that St. Maarten has already had enough reports identifying educational concerns, and that what is now required is visible follow-through.

Several members also argued that the national education response must be broader than traditional academic pathways alone. While the immediate focus of the presentation was literacy and numeracy, they stressed that the country must also continue building out diversified education opportunities, including vocational and technical pathways, so that students with different strengths are not overlooked or left behind. In that context, members said national development requires an education system that recognizes a wider range of abilities and prepares students for multiple forms of success.

Overall, the parliamentary reaction reflected both alarm and urgency. Members did not dispute the seriousness of the findings. Instead, the strongest shared message was that St. Maarten now needs a coordinated national response grounded in practical measures, teacher support, parental engagement, social intervention, and long-term policy follow-through.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-call-for-urgent-action-clear-national-plan-after-alarming-education-assessment