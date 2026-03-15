MPs call urgent meeting on future of monetary union | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–With a Parliamentary debate looming in Curacao, the Democratic Party (DP) faction, together with several other Members of Parliament, has formally requested that the Chair of Parliament convene an urgent meeting of the Central Committee to address growing concerns about the future of the monetary union between Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the role of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS).

The request follows recent public statements regarding the meeting of the “shareholders” of the CBCS, as communicated by the Minister of Finance of Sint Maarten, as well as subsequent remarks by the Prime Minister of Curaçao announcing an upcoming parliamentary debate in Curaçao on the sustainability of the monetary union.

The Members of Parliament believe that Sint Maarten must proactively prepare for all possible outcomes of this debate, including the possibility that Curaçao may determine that the current monetary union arrangement is no longer viable. The decision taken some fifteen years ago to maintain the union on the basis of parity and shared economic interests now appears to be facing renewed scrutiny.

Given the potential implications for Sint Maarten’s monetary and financial stability, the Members stress that Parliament must be fully informed and actively engaged. A comprehensive national assessment of the monetary union and careful consideration of the options available to Sint Maarten are viewed as essential steps to safeguard the country’s economic future.

The requesting Members look forward to an early engagement with the Minister of Finance to ensure clarity on Government’s analysis, level of preparedness, and policy direction regarding the future of the monetary union and the CBCS.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-call-urgent-meeting-on-future-of-monetary-union