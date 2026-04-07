MPs celebrate Wyatte’s gold, call for stronger support for young athletes | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Members of Parliament on Tuesday used the opening of the parliamentary meeting to extend congratulations to St. Maarten athlete Nahjah Wyatte on his gold medal performance at the 2026 CARIFTA Games, while also recognizing the wider national team, coaches, parents, and supporters whose combined efforts helped bring pride to the country.

Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, speaking on behalf of the entire Parliament of St. Maarten, led the tributes and described the moment as one of national pride. “On behalf of the entire Parliament of Saint Martin, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our athletes who participated in the CARIFTA 2026,” Wescot-Williams said. “It is a proud moment for Saint Martin.”

The Chairlady said that while there may later be time to reflect on what preparations could have been handled differently, the country should not allow those issues to overshadow the significance of the achievement. “At this time, we will not mar the victory of Mr. Wyatte, which is a victory for Saint Martin,” she said, noting that the gold medal represents a defining moment for the country.

Wescot-Williams also recalled having publicly encouraged support for the delegation before and during the trip to Grenada, and said the young athletes had already made the country proud simply by representing St. Maarten on the regional stage. “Just by traveling and participating, they were winners in our sight. Coming back home with gold is the cherry on the cake,” she said.

Several Members of Parliament then joined in recognizing Wyatte’s achievement and the performance of the broader team.

Opposition MPs used the congratulations to Nahjah Wyatte and the CARIFTA team to also highlight what they saw as a failure of government support before the athletes left for Grenada. Their central criticism was not directed at the athletes or coaches, but at the fact that a team representing St. Maarten reportedly still had to seek public and private support to make the trip happen. MPs argued that this should not have occurred and suggested that the country is too often able to find money or backing for less important matters while young athletes, who bring pride and distinction to St. Maarten, are left scrambling for assistance.

Some opposition members also widened the criticism beyond the trip itself and framed it as a question of priorities and leadership. They said government should be more accessible, people-centered, and proactive when it comes to students and youth development. In that context, the CARIFTA issue was presented as part of a broader concern that talented young people are not receiving the level of institutional support they deserve, despite delivering results that unite the country and elevate St. Maarten on the regional stage.

MP Lyndon Lewis offered special congratulations to Wyatte, describing the gold medal as the product of hard work, discipline, and dedication. He also singled out Coach Abdul for praise, commending his commitment to pushing young athletes to reach their full potential.

Lewis further thanked the parents of the athletes for their support and encouragement, saying the success of one athlete today can help inspire the next generation tomorrow. “On behalf of the people of Saint Martin, I commend Mr. Wyatte for representing our island with pride and excellence,” Lewis said. “We look forward to witnessing his continued growth and future accomplishments.”

MP Francisco Lacroes also congratulated the athletes and said the circumstances surrounding the team’s trip should not be repeated, indicating that better support must be ensured for national representatives in the future.

MP Egbert Doran described Wyatte’s gold medal as “history in the making” and said the victory highlighted the importance of continued investment in the country’s youth. He praised the role of the athlete’s coaches, parents, and all those who contributed to the accomplishment, saying the result was a reminder that when the country invests in its young people, it can produce excellence.

MP Ardwell Irion also congratulated Wyatte and the broader athletics contingent, including Isaiah Duzong and others who represented the country. He said the performances created a sense of national pride that had been felt widely across the island, as residents followed the events and celebrated the team’s progress.

Irion also pointed to the importance of community support, while expressing disappointment that greater assistance was not made available in advance by the government. He nevertheless praised the business community and the people of St. Maarten for coming together to help ensure the athletes could travel and compete.

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster echoed those sentiments, congratulating Wyatte on his “great achievement” and thanking the community for rallying behind the athletes. She said the next step should include helping provide the equipment and resources needed to support athletes even more effectively going forward.

MP Franklin Meyers, speaking on behalf of his faction, said the entire team deserved congratulations for what he described as a major accomplishment for the country. “It is a great accomplishment for Saint Martin and it is always one that we can revel in as a community,” Myers said, while wishing Wyatte continued success in the future.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-celebrate-wyattes-gold-call-for-stronger-support-for-young-athletes