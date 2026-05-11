MPs chide govt on lack of GEBE relief, fuel clause increase, despite promises | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–During the public meeting of Parliament on Monday, Members of Parliament have questioned why residents are still without meaningful relief from rising GEBE bills and fuel clause increases, despite earlier calls for relief and changes made at the level of the company’s board.

MP Ardwell Irion pointed out that the public was previously told that relief was needed and that the lack of progress was tied to the former board of NV GEBE. However, he noted that since then, a new board has been appointed, yet consumers are still facing higher costs and there is still no clear relief. His remarks raised the central question now being asked by several MPs: if the board was the issue before, why has relief not materialized now that a new board is in place?

Irion’s comments framed the broader concern in Parliament, namely that residents continue to hear explanations while their utility bills continue to rise. MPs stressed that the issue can no longer be treated as a matter of waiting, monitoring, or shifting responsibility. They said the public deserves to know what changed, what has not changed, and why the promised relief has not reached households.

The concerns were raised amid renewed public frustration over GEBE’s fuel clause increase and the impact of rising utility bills on families, seniors, workers, small businesses and other consumers already dealing with the high cost of living.

MP Lyndon Lewis said St. Maarten should look at what neighboring islands are doing to protect their people from rising fuel and utility costs. He pointed to Anguilla, where relief was reportedly provided to more than 7,000 persons, and questioned why similar measures have not been introduced locally. Lewis said GEBE’s announcement of an increase in the fuel clause places an additional financial burden on residents, many of whom are already struggling to manage daily expenses.

Lewis said the question is no longer whether costs are rising, but when Government will implement measures to protect consumers. He urged Government to move urgently and meaningfully before the situation becomes more difficult for residents to manage.

MP Omar Ottley called for firmer intervention where GEBE is concerned. He said that giving the company time to come forward with reforms is not enough when residents need immediate relief. Ottley argued that GEBE should not merely be asked to provide answers, but should be directed to make the changes necessary to ease the burden on consumers and improve its operations. He was referring to the Minister of TEATT's announcement that she gave GEBE 30 days to come up with a new structure for tariffs. No update has been provided on this.

Ottley said the public perception is that Government is not doing enough or anything at all. He warned that continued delay only deepens frustration and weakens public confidence at a time when residents are looking for leadership and action.

MP Egbert Doran also criticized what he described as Government’s continued monitoring of fuel prices and rising GEBE costs without presenting concrete measures. He said residents do not need Government to monitor the problem, because the people are already monitoring it through their monthly bills.

Doran said what is needed are actionable plans, actionable ideas and actionable ways to bring relief. He questioned who in the Council of Ministers is directly responsible for GEBE, saying the lack of clarity continues to create confusion while consumers carry the financial consequences.

He noted that residents were confronted with both higher fuel prices and higher GEBE bills in a short period. Doran also criticized messaging that places the burden on consumers to adjust usage, such as keeping air conditioning at a certain temperature, without addressing the larger issue of affordability. He said Parliament has a responsibility to defend those who are struggling and asked plainly what the plan is.

MP Sjamira Roseburg called for clear answers from GEBE and welcomed the Prime Minister’s request for clarification from the company regarding the fuel cost increase. She said the issue should not become a back-and-forth over whether responsibility lies with Government or GEBE. Instead, the public needs a direct explanation of what caused the increase, what will be done about it and how consumers will be protected.

Roseburg also raised broader consumer protection concerns, including GEBE’s disconnection practices. She said she has not seen a clear disconnection policy that consumers can refer to and understand. She called for transparency on pending consumer protection matters, including how GEBE communicates with the public and how residents can protect themselves when facing billing or payment issues.

She said the public has a right to receive answers from GEBE and that the company must not appear to be hiding from accountability.

Collectively, the MPs said the fuel clause increase and rising utility costs require urgent attention because they affect every household and business in the country. They called for clarity on the reason for the increase, the status of consumer relief measures, the role and responsibility of Government, the reforms expected from GEBE, and the timeline for a clear consumer protection framework.

The MPs stressed that while global fuel market instability may contribute to higher generation costs, residents cannot be left with explanations alone. They said Government and GEBE must communicate clearly, act responsibly and provide practical relief where possible.

They further emphasized that rising electricity bills form part of the wider cost-of-living crisis, affecting food prices, transportation, business operations and household budgets. The MPs said St. Maarten cannot afford continued uncertainty on such a basic and essential service.

The Members of Parliament are calling on the government and GEBE to provide the public with a full update on the fuel clause increase, the promised relief measures, the company’s reform efforts, and the policies being developed to protect consumers from further financial pressure.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-chide-govt-on-lack-of-gebe-relief-fuel-clause-increase-despite-promises