MPs chide VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs over mounting failures, delays, and inaction | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Frustration with Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs intensified in Parliament today as Members of Parliament publicly condemned his performance, questioned his attention to critical national issues, and warned that a former minister faced a motion of disapproval for far less or similar.

During parliamentary notifications, MPs raised alarm over expiring district cleaning contracts, worsening road conditions, unanswered parliamentary questions, concerns surrounding the landfill, and what they described as an unacceptable lack of urgency from the minister at a time when public frustration is mounting.

MP Egbert Doran issued a pointed appeal over the reported expiration of district cleaning contracts at the end of the month, noting that no new tender has yet been issued and warning of the possible impact on more than 200 workers. He asked the Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten, in her capacity as Deputy Prime Minister, to influence her colleague Minister to act. The TEATT was in Parliament at time to address issues pertaining to her Ministry.

“This will affect 200 plus individuals in terms of jobs,” Doran said, as he urged government to act immediately to prevent further hardship. Against the backdrop of rising criminal activity and economic strain, Doran criticized what he said appeared to be a pattern of decisions that continue to deepen the suffering of the people of St. Maarten.

MP Lyndon Lewis also returned to the deteriorating state of the country’s infrastructure, saying he continues to receive daily reports about poor road conditions and a broader lack of development. Lewis said the situation is made worse by what he described as a troubling lack of urgency and understanding from the Minister of VROMI.

The MP further raised concerns about the situation at the landfill, including reports of burning garbage and equipment that was allegedly not serviced on time, and questioned who currently holds responsibility for maintaining order at the dump.

“What is going on with the Minister of VROMI in his lack of attention that he needs to give to the respective sectors within his department?” Lewis asked. “I am tired and I’m sick of it, and something needs to be done immediately.”

MP Omar Ottley also took aim at the minister, stating that the same kinds of issues now unfolding under Gumbs had previously triggered serious parliamentary consequences for former Minister Egbert Doran.

“The same things, motions of disapproval and motions of no confidence, came against former Minister Doran for what this minister is doing,” Ottley said, underscoring what he suggested was a double standard in how ministerial performance is being judged.

His remarks added a sharper political edge to the criticism leveled during the session, reinforcing the growing view among MPs that the problems within VROMI are no longer isolated complaints but signs of broader ministerial failure.

Parliament Chair MP Sarah Wescot-Williams acknowledged the concerns raised by Members and informed Parliament that the Secretariat and Secretary General remain in ongoing contact with the office of the Minister of VROMI in an effort to schedule long-requested meetings.

She stressed that the requests have not been left unattended and said active engagement continues with the minister’s cabinet to establish dates for outstanding public meetings requested by Parliament.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-chide-vromi-minister-patrice-gumbs-over-mounting-failures-delays-and-inaction