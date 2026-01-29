MPs Roseburg and Jansen-Webster talk women’s caucus, female online harassment concerns after regional forum | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg and Member of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster appeared Thursday morning on The Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace, where they addressed a wide range of topics centered on women’s affairs, public life, and community challenges, including their recent regional engagement in Trinidad and Tobago and the renewed work of the Women’s Caucus in Parliament.

During the interview, the MPs explained that the Women’s Caucus in Parliament has been reestablished and is now being more actively structured as a working platform among the four female MPs in the 15-seat legislature. They noted that women in Parliament consistently bring forward matters tied to families, children, and community well-being, and that having a coordinated caucus strengthens the ability to keep those issues visible, measurable, and actionable.

The MPs said the caucus is intended to address topics that can range from social development and family matters to broader policy areas, with the shared goal of ensuring women’s voices remain present and influential in national decision-making. They also emphasized that the issues the caucus aims to address are not limited to women alone, noting that many social challenges affect both women and men, and require wider collaboration.

Regional forum in Trinidad, focus on technology-facilitated abuse

The MPs shared details of their participation in a regional conference in Trinidad and Tobago focused on technology-facilitated gender-based violence, particularly as it affects women in public life. They explained that the forum brought together parliamentarians and public officials from across the Caribbean and parts of South America, with countries sending representatives to exchange experiences and strategies.

They described the discussions as timely, highlighting how online harassment, coordinated attacks, and misinformation can be used to intimidate women who speak publicly, and can discourage participation in politics and public service. The MPs noted that while the topic of the forum centered on women in public life, the broader issue extends to the wider community, including young people.

A central point raised during the interview was the role of social media behavior in amplifying harm. The MPs spoke about how damaging content spreads because people often share, comment, and engage quickly, even when content is harmful or unverified. They described this pattern as an addiction-like habit, pointing out that many users open posts and scroll through comments first, then add their own reaction, which further fuels reach and visibility.

They encouraged a shift in personal responsibility, arguing that harmful content loses momentum when people refuse to share it. They also highlighted the need for more public education about consequences, including the legal risks of forwarding certain types of content, such as explicit material.

Misinformation, AI manipulation, and “trial by media”

The MPs highlighted concerns about the growing use of manipulated content, including AI-altered imagery, and the speed at which graphic or sensational material circulates online. They raised concerns about “trial by media,” where individuals can face public judgment and reputational damage long before any facts are established or legal processes conclude. The MPs stressed that this environment can create long-lasting harm, even if allegations later prove unfounded.

They also pointed to the need for stronger cooperation and capacity among enforcement partners to trace the origin of harmful posts and distribution networks, noting that digital footprints can be investigated when the necessary technical cooperation is in place.

The MPs also discussed the ripple effects of online harassment beyond the targeted individual, including impacts on partners and children. Examples shared during the interview included children being confronted in school and families experiencing pressure because of public attacks directed at a parent. They noted that these effects can be severe and can shape whether women choose to remain vocal or withdraw from public engagement.

They also spoke about how attacks often include appearance-based harassment, including body shaming, criticism of hair, clothing, age, makeup, or rumors about pregnancy. The MPs contrasted this with public life for men, where appearance is discussed far less frequently, and said this is part of the unequal burden women face in public roles.

Roseburg and Jansen-Webster said that while existing law provides avenues for cases such as slander and threats, the online dimension is not sufficiently covered and current frameworks are outdated. During the program, Roseburg indicated that she has been working on proposals to ensure digital violence and online bullying are addressed in law, including amendments that strengthen accountability for those who initiate harmful content and for those who share it.

They said the objective is to create stronger deterrence and to ensure people understand that online actions can have real consequences. They also noted that input from stakeholders will be welcomed as draft amendments are refined.

Next steps: schools, stakeholder sessions, and support services

Looking ahead, the MPs said follow-up actions will include continued work through the Women’s Caucus, engagement with relevant stakeholders, and educational outreach in schools once permissions are granted. They noted that addressing the issue early is important and that young people should be part of the solution, particularly given how frequently harmful content is circulated among youth.

The MPs also pointed to the importance of strengthening and expanding awareness around support services available to victims, including Victim Support. They discussed the need to ensure people know where to turn, what steps to take, and how to access assistance, while also building broader public understanding of rights and reporting pathways.

Wider concerns discussed: labor exploitation, access to services, and modernization

Beyond online abuse and women’s affairs, the MPs also discussed wider community concerns raised during the broadcast, including labor exploitation, worker protections, and the importance of knowing one’s rights. They spoke about cases where long-term workers may face challenges receiving wages or benefits, and the need for stronger enforcement and public education so workers can recognize when standards are not being followed.

The discussion also touched on public service delivery and long waiting times for key civil documentation, such as passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, and registration extracts. The MPs highlighted the potential value of improved appointment systems, better reminders, and modernization measures to reduce no-shows, improve efficiency, and increase access for urgent needs.

