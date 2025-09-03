MPs Roseburg: Bi-partisan approach to GEBE needed away from the cameras | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg on Wednesday urged a bipartisan approach to resolving the ongoing GEBE crisis, calling for solutions to be developed “behind closed doors and away from the cameras” so that politics, finger-pointing, and grandstanding do not overshadow the urgent needs of the people.

“The people of St. Maarten deserve to see a united front from all of us. At this stage, relief cannot be about who gets the credit or whose idea is implemented. It has to be about putting our heads together, coalition and opposition alike, and presenting a complete, practical plan to the government. That is what the people need,” Roseburg declared.

Roseburg reminded colleagues that Parliament’s duty is not to relive past failures but to protect the people today. “Yes, you must pay your bills, even if it is the average of what you used to pay before. But if you cannot pay, there are procedures to follow. Disconnection should always be the very last resort, not the first. Electricity is not a luxury; it is a basic need.”

She criticized GEBE’s current communication practices. “General announcements in the media are not sufficient. People deserve personal notices, clear options for payment plans, and legal clarity on their rights as consumers. Too often, customers are left in the dark, literally and figuratively.”

Roseburg also highlighted the findings of recent reports confirming that consumers were overcharged through the fuel clause between 2022 and 2024. “We need a full accounting of how much was overbilled. And we must have a compensation mechanism, whether bill credits, staged tariff reductions, or repayment over time. The people deserve fairness and transparency.”

Her appeal was broader than short-term relief. “This is not about coalition versus opposition. GEBE is a utility company entrusted with a social mandate. The right to clean water and electricity must be guaranteed and protected. If that means we set aside politics, turn off the cameras, and sit together as 15 MPs to produce a joint plan, then that is exactly what we must do.”

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster underscored the urgent need for accountability and clarity from GEBE’s Supervisory Board. Referring to the board’s August infomercial titled “Restoring Trust Requires Truth and Transparency,” she asked: “What is the truth, and where is the transparency?”

She noted that board members should stop presenting themselves as new when some have been seated since 2020. “At least two of the current members have been around for years. That is not new. If we want people to trust the board, we need honesty first. Who was appointed when, what are their terms, and what exactly have they achieved?”

Jansen-Webster also pressed for clarity on financial statements. “The board claims that statements for 2020 to 2022 are completed and 2023 and 2024 are pending. Has the government received them? Have they been reviewed in a shareholder meeting? Or are we still operating in the dark?”

She questioned the accuracy of GEBE’s billing system, especially after the cyberattack. “For more than a year people were asked to ‘just pay something,’ and now they are receiving adjusted bills that don’t match their usage. If GEBE says its system is up to date, then why do so many people still not know exactly what they owe? That is not transparency, that is confusion.”

Jansen-Webster called for better data on system losses. “In 2013, net losses were 8.7 percent. By 2015 they were reduced below 5 percent through efficiency. Yet today we apply a fixed 8.5 percent to everyone’s bill without recalculation. That is fundamentally unfair. If net losses can be brought down, then consumers should see those benefits on their bills.”

Her conclusion was clear: “Relief without facts is impossible. We cannot promise the people what we cannot prove."

MP Christopher Wever emphasized that while the current problems have roots stretching back more than a decade, people do not want to hear about excuses. “This is not new. GEBE has been struggling for over ten years. But that cannot be an excuse for paralysis today. The people need answers, and they need them now.”

He called for clarity on concession fees. “How are they calculated? Is it fixed, or does it vary year to year? If it varies, then show the public the breakdown. This is their money. They have a right to know how it is being handled.”

Wever warned against chasing outdated solutions. “Renewable energy must be part of the plan, but we cannot be late again. Curaçao has wind turbines and still faces blackouts. LNG might help, but by the time we move, the world may already be on hydrogen. We cannot keep missing the train. Decisions must be timely, strategic, and based on the future, not the past.”

He stressed the need for collective responsibility. “Yes, past governments failed. But that does not absolve us today. This is not the time for finger pointing. This is the time for all hands on deck. The people should not have to wait another decade for the same promises to be recycled.”

“We must find relief measures that work now, while simultaneously securing long-term sustainability. If we fail again, we will be back here ten years from now having the same debate while the people continue to suffer.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-roseburg-bi-partisan-approach-to-gebe-needed-away-from-the-cameras