MPs Roseburg, Doran push structured youth program to tackle crime and build opportunity | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–During a joint appearance on Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace, Members of Parliament Egbert Doran and Sjamira Roseburg presented a shared call for stronger, more structured intervention for the nation’s youth, arguing that St. Maarten must move urgently to create better systems of support, discipline, and opportunity for young people, especially those considered at risk.

Though representing different political parties, both MPs spoke with a common voice on what they described as a growing national concern: the need to address youth vulnerability before it deepens into criminal involvement, long-term social instability, or lost opportunity. Central to that discussion was their support for introducing or adapting a Social Formation Traject, or SVT (Sociaal Vormingstraject), style program for St. Maarten.

The MPs said the island is facing a clear need for more structured programs for youth and young adults, particularly in light of rising crime and broader social challenges. They linked many of those concerns to a lack of direction, weak support systems, and too few practical opportunities for young people who need stronger guidance. Both MPs described youth development as a national priority that can no longer be approached in fragments.

Roseburg stressed that intervention must begin before young people enter the justice system. She said the need for structure starts well before age 18, particularly among youth between 12 and 18, and noted that while St. Maarten does have existing youth initiatives, there remains a gap between those programs and the needs of children who require more intensive guidance, consistency, and support. She said the island must create pathways that address these concerns early, rather than waiting until young people are already in conflict with the law.

At the center of the discussion was the concept of an SVT-type program, which both MPs described as a structured youth development model that combines discipline, direction, and social support. As discussed during the interview, such a program could include military-style training elements alongside the involvement of social workers and educational support systems. The goal, they said, is not punishment, but formation: helping young people build discipline, self-confidence, stability, and a clearer sense of purpose, while reducing the risk of criminal behavior.

Roseburg said the program should not be limited to adults or only introduced after young people have already gone too far down the wrong path. She argued that it should start younger, and that it could also serve as part of a broader juvenile intervention strategy, including possible use in rehabilitation settings for those already entering the justice process. She pointed to the need for practical, structured alternatives that can redirect youth before problems become permanent.

Doran, for his part, framed the proposal as a practical revival of a form of structured development that once existed in a different way before St. Maarten’s constitutional changes. He said he has been advocating for the return of a military-type training opportunity for local youth since at least 2022, and referenced earlier discussions with former Minister of Justice Anna Richardson, who, he said, had also envisioned a National Guard-style concept. Doran explained that he has since researched possible costs and funding models and has formally written to both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice seeking updates on where government stands. He noted that he is still awaiting official answers.

He also gave historical context, explaining that after constitutional changes and the dismantling of the Netherlands Antilles structure, St. Maarten no longer retained the same institutional framework that once supported these kinds of systems. As a result, military-related structures that had once been part of the broader arrangement did not continue in the same way after 2010. In his view, rebuilding some form of that structure, adapted to modern realities, could help restore discipline, create opportunity, and strengthen national resilience.

Both MPs also emphasized that the idea is not simply to create a rigid local program overnight, especially if the island does not yet have the funding or enrollment numbers to sustain one at full scale. Instead, one practical option raised during the discussion was to work with existing programs in Aruba or Curaçao. Doran said St. Maarten may not currently have the volume or financial capacity to immediately operate a full standalone program on its own, but noted that Aruba has reportedly faced challenges with not always having enough applicants to fill its own program. That, he suggested, creates a real opening for collaboration.

Under that model, St. Maarten youth could potentially be sent to existing programs in Aruba or Curaçao as a more cost-effective short-term solution, rather than waiting years to establish a fully independent structure from the ground up. Doran argued that such cooperation could allow the island to act sooner, spend more efficiently, and begin helping young people immediately while a longer-term local solution is developed.

Roseburg also made it clear that any such program must be inclusive from the start. She strongly rejected the idea that structured formation should be designed only for boys or young men, saying that girls and young women also need guidance, opportunity, discipline, and support. She noted that St. Maarten also needs more women in key service roles, including female officers, prison guards, customs officers, and other uniformed and public service positions. In that context, she said an SVT-type program should be built with both young men and young women in mind.

A major part of Roseburg’s message was that the island should not delay action simply because a perfect long-term solution is still being developed. She outlined what she described as a short-term, mid-term, and long-term approach. In the short term, she pointed to the possibility of monthly training sessions with military personnel for youth, periodic visits by trainers to St. Maarten, and targeted engagement with vocational school students and others most in need of structure. In the medium to long term, she said the focus should shift toward formalizing an SVT-type program, securing funding, working with government and other partners, and creating a durable framework for youth development. Her position was clear: it is better to begin with a workable step forward than to remain inactive while waiting for a perfect plan.

Importantly, both MPs took time to clarify that their proposals are not intended as a criticism of existing youth organizations. They specifically stated that this push is not meant to take anything away from the Youth Brigade or similar initiatives that have been serving young people for years. Doran praised the work, dedication, and consistency of those organizations, noting that they have helped fill a serious gap in the absence of broader national structures. Rather than replacing them, he said, a new structured program would strengthen the wider youth support system and add another layer of opportunity and intervention.

The discussion also turned to the role of parents and families in shaping youth outcomes. Doran said children tend to perform better when parents are present, involved, and engaged in school, sports, and daily life. He argued that strong parental presence remains one of the most important factors in a child’s development. Lady Grace echoed that point during the interview, noting that in many environments, whole families turn out to support children in activities and performances.

Roseburg agreed on the importance of family support, but also cautioned against placing the entire burden on parents without acknowledging economic reality. She noted that many families are already under financial pressure, and that hardship can limit a parent’s ability to be present in the way they want to be. The discussion therefore recognized both truths at once: family involvement matters deeply, but broader social and economic conditions must also be addressed if parents are to fully support their children.

Together, the MPs presented a shared message that St. Maarten must act with greater urgency and greater intention when it comes to youth development. Their call was not only for discipline-based programs, but for a broader national commitment to structure, support, inclusion, and prevention. In their view, giving young people stronger guidance today is one of the most practical and necessary investments the country can make in its future.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-roseburg-doran-push-structured-youth-program-to-tackle-crime-and-build-opportunity