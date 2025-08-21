MPs speak out against hair discrimination, call for inclusivity in schools | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Hair discrimination in schools was raised in Parliament on Thursday as three Members of Parliament, Sjamira Roseburg, Omar Ottley, and Lyndon Lewis, voiced strong opposition to the Catholic school board’s decision to uphold what it calls “biblical hair policies.” The MPs urged respect for students’ natural expression and called for swift action to finalize anti-discrimination legislation.

MP Sjamira Roseburg said the recent letter from the school board was “very disappointing” and stressed that students should remain focused on their education rather than forced to fight for their identity. Quoting Marcus Garvey, she said, “Don’t remove the kings out of your hair, remove them out of your brain.” Roseburg urged SKOS to reconsider its position to avoid legal consequences and pledged to continue advocating until legislation is finalized. “I fought this fight in the Netherlands and I will continue fighting it here until it is over,” she said.

MP Omar Ottley echoed her concerns, noting that even in Parliament there are MPs who proudly wear locks while upholding the highest standards of service. “We are teaching people to believe in what is inside, yet we are judging them on the outside. I do not stand for it,” Ottley said, stressing that while rules are important, society must also adapt to an ever-changing world.

MP Lyndon Lewis drew from his own experience, recalling that when he applied for government service, he had long hair. “I was asked in my interview if my hair would change my character. I went on to serve 18 years in law enforcement and did an acceptable job,” Lewis said, underscoring that appearance should never outweigh ability or integrity.

The debate follows a public letter from the Catholic school board (SKOS), which rejected the government’s draft amendment on hair discrimination, citing “biblical” grounds. The board argued that it would not adapt its house rules to the legislation, sparking widespread backlash from students, parents, and the wider community.

Advocates have pointed out that natural hairstyles such as locs, braids, and twists are part of cultural identity and protected under international human rights conventions. The draft legislation by Minister of Education Melissa Gumbs aims to ensure that no child is denied access to education or singled out for disciplinary action based on their natural hair.

The refusal by SKOS has intensified calls for government to make the law airtight and enforceable, ending decades of disputes where students of African descent have been disproportionately targeted under school grooming policies.

The statements by Roseburg, Ottley, and Lewis add to growing parliamentary support for the legislation, sending a clear message that discrimination has no place in St. Maarten’s classrooms.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-speak-out-against-hair-discrimination-call-for-inclusivity-in-schools