MPs submit approx 2,500 questions on budget 2026, Aug 4 targeted for debate | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Approximately 2,500 questions from Members of Parliament on the draft 2026 national budget have now been submitted to government for answers, following the ratification of Parliament's 292-page final report on Monday.

Chairperson of Parliament MP Sarah Wescot-Williams said that, to the best of her recollection, she has never seen so many questions submitted on a single budget, or even on another piece of draft legislation handled by Parliament. Over 1,000 questions were submitted by MP Francisco Lacroes alone.

The Central Committee ratified the report after a detailed procedural discussion over the compilation of MPs' questions, the time afforded to factions to review the document and the proposed timeline for continuation of the budget debate.

Wescot-Williams used the meeting to clarify the parliamentary procedure, the purpose of the Central Committee session and the proposed timetable for the continuation of the budget's handling in a public meeting of Parliament.

She explained that the draft national ordinance establishing the 2026 budget was received by Parliament on June 11. The Central Committee began handling the document on June 26, when the Minister of Finance presented the draft budget and MPs were given the opportunity to pose questions.

Members were subsequently required to submit their written questions to the Secretariat of Parliament by July 2. Questions posed verbally during the earlier Central Committee discussions were also incorporated into the final report.

The Chair stressed that the 292-page document before Parliament on Monday contained questions from MPs and parliamentary factions, not answers from government ministers.

She explained that the Central Committee's task was to verify and ratify the compilation of questions so the final report could be transmitted to government. Ministers will now be required to prepare written responses, which will form the basis for the next stage of Parliament's handling of the budget.

According to Wescot-Williams, Parliament initially estimated that government could require approximately two weeks to respond. However, she acknowledged the extraordinary volume of questions and said the actual timeline will depend on government's assessment of how much time is required to provide answers.

The Chair identified several recurring concerns raised across parliamentary factions, including government's capacity to implement the budget, revenue generation and tax reform, healthcare sustainability and General Health Insurance, fiscal sustainability, debt and liquidity risks, corporate governance and transparency at government-owned companies, and the situation at NV GEBE.

Housing, roads, public infrastructure, social protection, poverty, the cost of living, accountability and performance measurement were also prominent themes in the questions submitted by MPs.

Parliament is tentatively considering Tuesday, August 4, 2026, for the public meeting on the draft budget. Wescot-Williams made clear, however, that the date is not final and depends on when government can complete its responses.

She said the proposed timeline has been shared with the Council of Ministers and government will have to indicate whether the anticipated response period is feasible.

The procedural explanation followed concerns from MPs about the short period available to review the report. Members questioned whether all submitted questions had been included after an earlier 278-page version was circulated and a revised 292-page document was later provided.

Wescot-Williams adjourned the meeting for one hour to allow factions to review the amended report and identify any questions they believed had been omitted.

When the meeting resumed, MPs were again given the opportunity to indicate whether questions they had submitted were missing. The Central Committee subsequently approved the report.

MP Darryl York also questioned whether Parliament should immediately allow government more than two weeks to respond, given the unprecedented number of questions. He argued that a more proactive timeline could provide MPs with greater certainty about when the public budget debate would begin.

Wescot-Williams responded that Parliament would first seek a direct indication from government on the time required to prepare the answers. She said that once government communicates the amount of time needed, the information and any revised schedule will immediately be shared with MPs.

With the report ratified, the approximately 2,500 questions will now form part of Parliament's formal submission to government on the draft 2026 national budget. The public meeting of Parliament will continue once government's written answers have been received and a final date for the budget debate is established.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-submit-approx-2-500-questions-on-budget-2026-aug-4-targeted-for-debate