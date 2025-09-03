MPs York, Doran, and Irion: GEBE relief cannot be delayed any longer | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Members of Parliament from the National alliance faction, Darryl York, Egbert Doran, and Ardwell Irion on Wednesday demanded that government and management of GEBE stop deflecting, stop blaming, and start delivering real relief to the people of Sint Maarten.

MP York opened by reminding Parliament that this discussion was not new. “This topic of relief is not new contrary to what people may think. It has been debated for more than a decade. Relief is not because of generators breaking down last year. Relief has been an issue long before that, and every attempt so far has been symbolic at best. People deserve more than pennies that don’t touch their bottom line.”

York pressed the Prime Minister to define exactly what he meant by “relief.” “When you stand before the people and say relief is coming, what does that mean? Is it a subsidy? Is it a reduction in the fuel clause? Is it wiping arrears? We cannot mislead people with vague promises. Words like relief raise expectations, and if those expectations are not met, we risk betraying the trust of the people again.”

He also questioned the government’s research and preparation. “What study was done before the promise in 2023? Because Madam Chair, I must admit, I went from optimistic to skeptical, even disappointed, when I heard the Prime Minister’s presentation. Either GEBE is fooling the Prime Minister, or the Prime Minister is fooling the people. Neither is acceptable.”

York criticized the government’s lack of transparency regarding reports. “We now have the BTP report and a separate report commissioned by GEBE. One says the people should benefit, the other says the company should be protected. Who decides the middle ground? Government cannot hide behind these reports. We need clear, unambiguous steps forward.”

He warned of the dangers of short-term fixes. “Even if you find a way to give 20 or 30 percent relief today, what happens when oil prices spike by 30 percent tomorrow? We will be right back in this same position. The problem is fuel dependency. Since 2005, successive governments have begged GEBE to move to alternative energy. Nothing has been done. So I ask again: where is the plan for solar, for renewables, for sustainability? Because without it, all of this is just mopping the beach.”

MP Doran reminded Parliament of the Prime Minister’s own words. “I sat right here when the Prime Minister promised relief by June or July 2025. That promise was made on the record and repeated in the media. Today, there is no relief. None. So I ask the Prime Minister, through you Madam Chair, what is the plan? Step by step, what is the timeline, what is the cost, how much will each household save? The people deserve straight answers.”

He also rejected government’s scapegoating of the Supervisory Board. “Let’s be real. This is the same board that brought in the 75.6 million guilders financing and the generators. Suddenly they are no good? Suddenly everything is their fault? This is government deflecting blame, plain and simple. When things are good, government takes the credit. When things are bad, they find someone to scapegoat. That is not accountability.”

Doran said the government’s handling of the matter had crossed the line into intimidation. “I am not here to defend the board. I am here to defend the people of Sint Maarten. But when professionals are being chastised in public by government, knowing full well the board has limitations on what they can say publicly, that is bullying. And I know a bully when I see one.”

He warned that delays and distractions only prolong the suffering of the people. “People are asking me when their bills will go down, not who sits on the board. A 73-year-old retiree should not have to go back to work because she cannot pay her GEBE bill. Families should not be draining their savings just to keep the lights on. This is the reality. And instead of focusing on solutions, government is busy pointing fingers. That is unacceptable.”

“If relief is possible, tell the people how and when. If relief is not possible, then have the courage to say so. But stop playing games with people’s livelihoods. Stop bullying, stop deflecting, and start leading.”

MP Irion recalled last year’s budget debate. “We voted for the budget in October 2024 because we were told the generators had to be ordered immediately. It was presented as urgent, as life or death. Today, one year later, no generators have been ordered. That is not just poor governance, that is lying to the people of Sint Maarten.”

Irion argued that relief is not optional but mandatory. “The Prime Minister himself acknowledged that bills spiked last year when people didn’t even have electricity. People had the highest bills during load shedding. That is punishment. At the very least, relief must be given for those months of 2024 when people were charged more for less. There is no debate about that.”

He also demanded investment in renewable energy. “We cannot continue waiting two or three years for generators while ignoring solar. Solar has a three to five-year return on investment and would give instant relief. If government is serious, I expect to see solar in the next budget amendment or in Budget 2026. Not promises, not talk, but funding.”

Irion criticized the government’s selective intervention. “When the airport made a mistake with French workers, government was quick to intervene and claim credit. But when it comes to GEBE, suddenly they wash their hands and say it’s not their responsibility. That double standard is insulting to the people.”

Finally, Irion called out the coalition’s hypocrisy. “Last year, we were told motions for relief were too expensive and unrealistic. Today, the same coalition talks about subsidies for all households. What changed? Nothing, except the messenger. Let’s stop the hypocrisy. Relief is not a want, it’s a must. And the people cannot wait any longer.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mps-york-doran-and-irion-gebe-relief-cannot-be-delayed-any-longer