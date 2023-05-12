Multilingual dictation competition for middle and high school students and National Education staff | FAXINFO

As part of the 2023 Languages, Arts and Cultures Festival, the multilingual dictation (French, English, Spanish and Guadeloupean Creole) brought together more than twenty candidates (middle school students, high school students and national education staff).

Mr. James Vargas dictated the excerpt from chapter 8 of Saint-Exupéry's work “The Little Prince”, giving the perfect example of proven multilingualism.

The organization of the test was ensured by the students of 1st Bac. Pro. Trades and Sales in the multipurpose room of the vocational high school Daniella Jeffry.

Candidates for this competition greatly appreciated the mix of languages ​​within the same text and are eager to get their results.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concours-de-dictee-multilingue-pour-les-collegiens-lyceens-et-personnels-de-leducation-nationale/