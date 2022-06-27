Murder investigation launched into death of elderly woman | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM have launched a murder investigation into the death of the octogenarian who died on 29 May 2022 after armed robbers invaded her Pointe Blanche home. The robbers also assaulted and injured the woman’s husband.

The “Pharao” investigation into the initial break-in and assault, took a turn to murder after the autopsy findings revealed that L.M. (86) died an unnatural death.

Prosecutor’s office(OM) and Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) encourage anyone with information about the brutal and fatal attack on the two 80-plus-year-olds in their home before dawn to come forward to in the pursuit of justice.

Anyone who may have information about this fatal incident is urged to contact the Police Force on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the free anonymous tip line 9300. You can also visit www.policesxm.sx to report crimes anonymously via the tip contact form or leave a private message via Facebook: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

