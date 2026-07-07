MUSIC / Lydia Lawrence’s new single: a musical declaration of love | FAXINFO

Three years after her last single, the Saint-Martin native from Quartier d'Orléans returns with a new, tender song. Titled "If you really love me"The title, already available on streaming platforms, celebrates lasting love through the sounds of zouk love.

The inspiration is drawn from her own story. The artist has shared her life with her partner for 36 years. Married for only a year, they cultivate a bond that transcends time. "It's a declaration of love", she confides. The title came from these little phrases exchanged daily, when, in a joking tone, she would say to her husband: "If you truly love me, prove it to me.". A lighthearted way of evoking a sincere love, nurtured by trust and mutual support.

Following a cover of a Kassav' song recorded three years ago, the music video for which was filmed in Benin, Lydia Lawrence She is now preparing the music video for this new song. Filming will take place in Paris and will be in the form of a short film featuring a couple, while the singer will play her role as an artist.

A small, private concert is also being planned in Saint-Martin for March 2027. This is a deliberate choice by the singer, who wants to prioritize an intimate moment with her most devoted fans. Meanwhile, she continues her performances in mainland France and is preparing an African tour that will include stops in Benin, Togo, and Nigeria.

With "If you really love me"Lydia Lawrence makes a gentle comeback, driven by an undiminished passion for music. _DR

To discover "If you really love me" : https://urls.fr/cgisMm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-nouveau-single-de-lydia-lawrence-une-declaration-damour-en-musique/