Na Brasa launches GoFundMe to complete full indoor opening | The Peoples Tribune

KIJKDUIN, The Netherlands–Na Brasa, the Latin fusion concept created by founders Lilliana Neves and Xavier York, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise critical funds needed to complete its full indoor opening in Kijkduin. The team says the total remaining investment need is €200,000, with an immediate target of €70,000 to install a proper ventilation system, described as the most essential requirement to fully open the restaurant. Any additional support will also be used to help complete outstanding works and bring the full concept to life.

The campaign follows a 17-year journey that began with Neves, a Portuguese-Turkish entrepreneur, drafting her first business plan as a young, determined founder inspired by the flavors of her roots, including Portuguese piri piri chicken, pastel de nata, and homemade sweets. She says that at the time, business information was not as easily accessible, and despite being told to “start small,” she remained committed to building something bigger.

During her working years, Neves met York, an entrepreneur from St. Maarten who began catering at a young age and went on to become an executive chef managing two kitchens and multiple responsibilities. Together, they refined the original Portuguese concept into its current identity: a Latin fusion with a Caribbean twist, designed as a complete “5D experience” centered on food, dance, live music, and atmosphere, with the goal of creating a space where people can connect through culture, community, and all the senses.

When the team decided to establish Na Brasa in Kijkduin, they launched an initial campaign and raised the required start-up capital in 22 days. With a landlord and suppliers on board, they received the keys and began construction, but the process quickly became difficult. The first contractor, they said, disappeared after receiving a down payment. A second contractor caused delays and errors, and, according to Neves, removed the electricity cabinet and threatened her. The founders state that although nearly 70% of construction costs had been paid, only 40% of the work was completed.

Throughout 2024 and part of 2025, the team says it directed its remaining resources toward repairing mistakes, installing a new electrical system, and restoring the build to proper standards. Rather than pause operations entirely, they used creativity and persistence to transform the outdoor space, installing tiled flooring and creating an outdoor bar and grill to build a street-food style concept with music and atmosphere. This led to the launch of Solúa by Na Brasa, described as an immersive terrace experience rather than a simple foodtruck model, and one that will evolve once the indoor restaurant opens.

Operating from a limited footprint of 140m², the team opened on April 18 with a limited menu, minimal seating, and dance open to everyone. Since opening, they report that more than 300 to 400 people per day have been dancing on the terrace every weekend, making the concept a strong success and a growing community hub for bachata, merengue, and other styles.

The founders say that despite momentum, the pressure of daily operations remains intense. They describe facing jealousy, sabotage, and fake reviews, along with complaints from neighbors and growing demands from the landlord and partners. Neves added that the workload is constant, with the team working seven days a week from noon to midnight while preparing food fresh, and balancing family life, noting she is also the mother of a seven-year-old daughter.

The GoFundMe campaign, they said, is a call for community support to help finish what they started and unlock the full vision for Na Brasa. Once fully open, the concept is expected to deliver a complete 5D experience combining live music, dance, culinary offerings, interactive entertainment, and a warm, home-style atmosphere intended to bring people together.

“Despite every obstacle, every betrayal, and every challenge, we keep climbing,” the founders said, describing the project as their dream and their heart. They added that every contribution, big or small, will help complete the remaining requirements for a full opening and allow them to continue sharing the experience with the community.

This is the GoFundMe link: https://gofund.me/65941640c

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/na-brasa-launches-gofundme-to-complete-full-indoor-opening