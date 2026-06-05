NAGICO encourages homeowners and businesses to update coverage | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The 2026 hurricane season is here and while it is predicted to be below average Hurricane Season, NAGICO Insurances is encouraging residents and businesses to be prepared, stay aware, and stay protected.

"We know it’s easy to feel at ease when the weather is calm, particularly when previous storms have passed without affecting us," said Tamisha Wigley, Head of St. Maarten Operations. "Life gets busy, and preparing for hurricane season is not always at the top of our to-do list. However, experience has shown that the best time to prepare is before there is an immediate threat. By taking action early, we can reduce stress, protect what matters most, and be better equipped to respond should a storm impact our islands."

In an extended comment, Ms. Wigley stated, “Think of insurance as part of your everyday protection plan, not just something to consider when a storm is on the horizon. Just like having emergency supplies and a preparedness plan, the right insurance coverage helps protect what matters most when the unexpected occurs.”

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 30th annually and as we are geographically located right in the middle of the Hurricane Belt, it is important that each year we review and refresh our preparations, like:

• Update your insurance coverage• Secure your home or business where needed• Keep emergency supplies ready• Stay informed through reliable sources for updates

“There is absolutely no reason to panic,” she explained, “because being proactive doesn’t mean expecting the worst, it simply means being ready for whatever comes. As Caribbean people it’s easy to become accustomed to seasonal storms, however, every hurricane season is different. So staying alert and prepared helps ensure that you can navigate the season with confidence and that is where we come in as your preferred insurer. With NAGICO, you are never alone in your preparedness journey. From helping you choose the right coverage before a storm, providing support during uncertain moments, to guiding you through recovery after the storm passes, we are always there when it matters most. Our commitment is simple, NAGICO is here for you before, during, and after the storm. So don’t let familiarity lead to complacency, stay ready. Stay Covered. Stay Confident.”

Captions: Tamisha Wigley, Head of St. Maarten Operations.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/nagico-encourages-homeowners-and-businesses-to-update-coverage