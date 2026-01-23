National Alliance: Vendors paying the price for government delays on Marketplace rebuild | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Alliance (NA) faction in Parliament has sent a letter to Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs following the most recent Question Hour on the Marketplace project, warning that the initiative is being stalled by what it describes as a “hot potato” exchange of accountability between the Ministry of TEATT and the Ministry of VROMI. NA says the back-and-forth has produced unacceptable delays for vendors who remain displaced.

According to NA, a reconstruction plan was initially established, but the Ministry of TEATT’s decision to move away from the approved design and the Bill of Quantities has created a serious legal and procedural bottleneck. The faction argues that these material changes could trigger major future delays and may even compel a full re-tender of the project to preserve a fair procurement process.

NA stated that altering the rules after a contract has already been awarded is not merely a breach of protocol, it could place the entire project’s legality at risk. To underline the seriousness of its concerns, the faction referenced the FIDIC Yellow Book framework mentioned by the Ministry, explaining that FIDIC is an internationally used set of construction contract standards intended to ensure fairness, transparency, and clear obligations for all parties.

The faction also sought clarity on permitting, asking whether the required building permit has been applied for and granted, and whether the necessary excavation and civil works permits from VROMI are in place. NA noted that no new permits were issued at the time of the groundbreaking, nor during the most recent budget debate.

NA warned that straying from established standards weakens public confidence and increases the government’s exposure to liability. The faction questioned whether VROMI is formally providing technical guidance on the design changes, or whether TEATT is making technical decisions without the oversight that would normally be expected. NA further pressed whether the government can legally change a project’s design and cost after awarding the contract without creating unfairness to other bidders, and whether the minister accepts that such deviations could legally require a restart of the process, pushing completion even further into the future.

NA said its objective is to see the Marketplace project begin on a solid legal footing and be completed without further delay. The faction stressed that vendors have endured enough uncertainty and unnecessary setbacks, and that residents and visitors deserve a finished facility the country can be proud of.

The faction is calling on the responsible ministries to stop shifting responsibility, adhere strictly to legal requirements, and move the project forward so it does not remain trapped in prolonged legal uncertainty.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/national-alliance-vendors-paying-the-price-for-government-delays-on-marketplace-rebuild