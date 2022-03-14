National and European commemoration in honor of the victims of terrorism | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Chosen by the European Union as a common commemoration date, in reference to the attack committed in the Atocha train station in Madrid (March 11, 2004), the date of March 11, allows us to pay tribute to all victims of terrorist attacks in France and abroad.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin represented by the territorial councilor Raj Charbhe, the State, represented by the secretary general of the prefecture, Fabien Sésé and the gendarmerie and police forces, took part in the ceremony, materialized by the deposit of wreaths of flowers at the foot of the monument to the dead of Saint-Martin in homage to the numerous victims.

