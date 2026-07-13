NATIONAL HOLIDAY: July 14th promises a day full of activities in Marigot | FAXINFO

To mark Bastille Day, the President of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington, invites everyone to gather this Monday on the Marigot waterfront for a day of celebration and conviviality. The program, combining official ceremonies, concerts, and entertainment, is designed to bring together all generations.



The festivities will begin at 9:14 a.m. with an ecumenical service at the Catholic church in Marigot. The traditional Bastille Day parade will set off at 10:15 a.m. on Rue de la République, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Collectivity’s war memorial at 10:45 a.m. The official ceremony will then take place at 11:15 a.m. on the Marigot waterfront.

Starting at noon, the entertainment will begin with a musical stage that will continue until 23 p.m. The event will be presented and hosted by the one and only Ricky. Da Phox will be spinning tunes, while DJs Mathias, Thonny, and Darian will keep the party going all day. Between 14 PM and 18 PM, several dance groups will take to the stage, including Madd Crew Dancer, Exclusive Dancer, and Rhythm & Groov. From 18 PM onwards, the evening will be dedicated to live music with performances by Jolly Boys, Xtrem Band, Keila Michel & Band, Control Band, and Panthavibs.

The highlight of this day of celebration will be the traditional fireworks display at 21 p.m. from Marigot Bay, offering a spectacular show visible from the waterfront. Happy Bastille Day to everyone! _Vx



July 14th: The story behind the celebration

July 14th is France’s national holiday. This date commemorates a major event in the country’s history: the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789. By seizing this prison, a symbol of royal power, Parisians marked the beginning of the French Revolution, which paved the way for significant changes based on the values ​​of liberty, equality, and fraternity. A year later, on July 14, 1790, the Fête de la Fédération (Festival of the Federation) celebrated the reconciliation and unity of the nation. Since 1880, July 14th has been the official national holiday and is marked each year by parades, ceremonies, public dances, and fireworks displays throughout France.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fete-nationale-le-14-juillet-promet-une-journee-riche-en-animations-a-marigot/