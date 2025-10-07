Native Nations SXM Website and Facebook to support Cannabis legalization awareness, community support | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The movement for cannabis legalization on St. Maarten continues to gain momentum, as Native Nations SXM expands its community outreach through a new website and Facebook page aimed at keeping residents informed, engaged, and involved in shaping the future of the island’s cannabis industry.

Website: nncsxm.com

Facebook: Search NNC SXM

At NNC SXM, the mission is clear: to position St. Maarten as a regional leader in cannabis regulation, medical research, and responsible market development. The organization advocates for a regulated, transparent, and community-driven approach to legalization, one that supports economic growth, public health, and sustainable agriculture.

"In 2025, the world is waking up. People are seeking knowledge and opening their minds to new possibilities," the group said. The cannabis legislation is making its way through the halls of government and its required processes and slated to reach Parliament in early 2026.

Through its new digital platforms, Native Nations SXM invites the public to explore the stories, perspectives, and aspirations behind the cannabis and agricultural reform movement. The initiative will feature conversations with both supporters and skeptics, promoting honest dialogue on how the industry can coexist with St. Maarten’s culture, tourism, culinary innovation, and wellness sectors.

Native Nations SXM represents a meaningful alliance between the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and the people of St. Maarten, a partnership grounded in shared history and mutual resilience. This collaboration reflects an ongoing commitment to invest in education, social programs, and community development, ensuring that the cannabis industry benefits the island’s native communities and broader population.

Through the leadership of Anthony Reider and other committed partners, Native Nations aims to help St. Maarten build a sustainable, inclusive, and economically independent future. The organization emphasizes that the success of cannabis legalization depends on shared opportunity, long-term planning, and strong local participation.

The emerging cannabis industry on St. Maarten is projected to create over 560 jobs across farming, processing, retail, and administration. The outdoor hemp and food farming sectors alone are expected to employ more than 160 people, while processing facilities, logistics, and security teams will play key roles in building a self-sufficient and transparent market structure.

Native Nations SXM calls on residents, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to engage with this transformative effort by visiting nncsxm.com and following NNC SXM on Facebook to stay updated on news, events, and opportunities in St. Maarten’s growing cannabis movement.

“This is about more than cannabis, it’s about sovereignty, inclusion, and community resilience,” the organization stated. “Together, we can build an industry rooted in fairness, transparency, and shared prosperity for all St. Maarteners.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/native-nations-sxm-website-and-facebook-to-support-cannabis-legalization-awareness-community-support