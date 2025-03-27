Nearly 60 Top Employers from the Caribbean at The National Career Fair 2025

AMSTEERDAM – On Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, 2025, the 27th edition of The National Career Fair will take place at RAI Amsterdam, featuring the dedicated exhibition ‘Working in the Caribbean’ as a major highlight. This initiative connects Caribbean, Surinamese, and Dutch talent with employers actively seeking professionals to contribute to the growth and development of the region.

Unique Career Opportunities for Caribbean and Surinamese Talent

An increasing number of employers in the Caribbean are looking for professionals who have gained knowledge and experience in the Netherlands. This year, nearly 60 companies will participate in ‘Working in the Caribbean,’ including the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, Winair, Kooyman, Baker Tilly, and het Openbaar Ministerie. They offer career opportunities in various sectors such as finance, IT, law, engineering, and healthcare.

“We see that more and more Caribbean and Surinamese students and professionals in the Netherlands are considering returning home. At the same time, employers in the region are eager to welcome new talent,” says Emma Bierens, Product Manager of ‘Working in the Caribbean’. “This fair is the perfect opportunity to connect directly with employers and take concrete steps toward a career in the Caribbean or Suriname.”

What Can Visitors Expect?

With free admission to the largest career event in the Netherlands, this exhibition provides a unique opportunity to network with nearly 60 top employers from the Caribbean. Through the Career Fair app, visitors can create a Match & Meet profile, allowing them to connect with potential employers before the event. Additionally, they can boost their career prospects by attending nearly 100 industry-specific workshops.

A special highlight of the event is the presence of both the Governor and the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, who will inspire visitors with their vision for the future of the island. To complete the Caribbean atmosphere, artist King James from Sint Maarten will deliver a spectacular performance on Friday, March 28. ‘Working in the Caribbean’ not only offers visitors the chance to shape their future but also to celebrate Caribbean culture.

Do you or someone you know in the Netherlands dream of a career in the Caribbean or Suriname? Don’t miss this opportunity and claim your free ticket at ncb.carrierebeurs.nl.

Source: Press Release