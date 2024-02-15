Neeche, a new style of high-end perfumery | FAXINFO

The concept is based on an innovative idea. Who wants to use the same perfume as their friends, loved ones, work colleagues?

Today everyone wants to find the personal essence that corresponds to them.

As with jewelry and many personal items, everyone wants to wear a unique perfume. Unlike traditional perfumery, Neeche's "niche" perfumes are unconventional fragrances composed of high-quality ingredients, which revolve around a distinctive creative concept.

True works of art created by men and women who, through their passion and freedom, find in quality raw materials the opportunity to create new perfumes intended for people who recognize the exclusivity of these creations.

In December 2018, Neeche opened its first Haute Parfumerie boutique in Bogota, Colombia, a unique concept bringing together luxury brands to take its customers on a wonderful olfactory journey. Since this date, seven other stores have followed in Latin America.

In December 2023, Neeche, in its plan to expand to the Caribbean islands, opened its first haute perfumery boutique in Philipsburg.

Now on our island, you can come and discover “your personal imprint”, among the multitude of aromas and exclusive brands offered by “Neeche”.

Neeche, Soleil Plaza, 43H Front Street, Philipsburg, St. Maarten (next to Holland House). Tel: +1 721 553 3644. Website: www.neeche.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/neeche-un-nouveau-style-de-parfumerie-haut-de-gamme/