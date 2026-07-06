Netherlands moves to structurally strengthen police cooperation across Kingdom Islands | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–The Netherlands wants to further and structurally strengthen cooperation between the police forces of Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, the Caribbean Netherlands and the European Netherlands, with a stronger governance structure, closer information exchange and a future strategy for police cooperation within the Kingdom.

The plans are outlined in the Dutch Government's 2026 vision on international police cooperation and the first half-year police report submitted to the Second Chamber on July 3. The documents identify the scale of the Caribbean police forces, their geographic position and the geopolitical realities of the region as reasons for developing a clearer long-term approach to cooperation within the Kingdom.

According to the Dutch Government, the small scale of the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands, KPCN, means it cannot independently maintain all of the expertise needed for modern policing. The force, which serves Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, is therefore dependent on cooperation with other police forces in the Caribbean region and the Netherlands Police.

The Government noted that the same need for cooperation also affects other police organisations in the region.

Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten remain independently responsible for law enforcement as autonomous countries within the Kingdom. However, police cooperation between the three countries and the Netherlands is based on a shared desire among the four countries to work together and provide assistance where necessary.

Justice Ministers from the four countries discuss police cooperation twice each year through the Judicial Four-Country Consultation, JVO.

Structural Funding for Police Chiefs' Cooperation

A major part of the new direction involves the College of Police Chiefs, which brings together police leadership from across the Kingdom.

The Dutch Government described the College as a successful example of regional cooperation. Beginning in 2026, financing from the Ministry of Justice and Security for the College has become structural, allowing police leadership to further strengthen their cooperation.

With permanent funding now available, the College is expected to invest in a stronger governance structure and develop a future strategy together with the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security and the Netherlands Police.

The move is intended to give cooperation between the police forces a more permanent foundation rather than relying solely on separate projects or temporary arrangements.

Kingdom Strategy for Police Information Sharing

Information exchange has also been identified as a priority.

The police liaison officer based in Curaçao is expected to play an important role in regional police cooperation and is working with the police forces towards the development of a Kingdom-wide strategy for information exchange.

The Dutch Government's wider police cooperation vision describes information sharing as a cornerstone of effective police cooperation. It also stresses the need for secure information systems, clear communication channels and agreements concerning privacy, data protection and operational procedures.

The Government is also examining how its work within international and multilateral organisations can be more closely connected to security interests in the Caribbean region.

RST Role to Be Reviewed Ahead of 2027 Evaluation

The future role of the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam, RST, will also come under review.

The RST operates for the four countries of the Kingdom and provides support for criminal investigations involving cross-border and serious crime.

A formal evaluation of the RST is scheduled for 2027. Ahead of that evaluation, authorities will assess whether the current use and deployment of the team remains appropriate in light of developments in the Caribbean region and the demand for investigative capacity.

The RST is cited in the Dutch police cooperation vision as an example of a high level of integration between police services, bringing together Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, the Caribbean Netherlands and the European Netherlands in a joint investigative structure.

Police Capacity Shortages Affect Entire Region

The Dutch Government also acknowledged that police forces throughout the Caribbean region face capacity shortages.

Against that background, the Kingdom is looking to further strengthen police cooperation with Suriname. The Government pointed to a shared language, Suriname's connection to the Caribbean context and similarities in legal realities as areas that could support greater exchange of police knowledge and expertise.

The documents also raise the possibility that police personnel from Suriname could, where appropriate, help strengthen Caribbean police forces on an incidental or other basis.

The Netherlands said the exchange of knowledge and expertise is relevant both for the countries of the Kingdom and Suriname, particularly as all police forces in the Caribbean region are dealing with shortages in capacity.

The new police cooperation vision places the Caribbean within a wider effort to respond to increasingly complex cross-border crime and security threats. It recognises that effective cooperation requires sufficient personnel, specialist knowledge, financial resources and secure technical infrastructure.

Under the proposed direction, the police forces of St. Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will remain separate organisations with their own legal responsibilities, but the Netherlands wants the structures connecting them to each other and to the Netherlands Police to become more organised, permanent and strategically focused.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/netherlands-moves-to-structurally-strengthen-police-cooperation-across-kingdom-islands