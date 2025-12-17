New board members for GEBE and TelEM | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Wednesday provided an update on corporate governance developments involving NV GEBE and the country’s telecommunication company, TelEm. More specifically, the supervisory boards of these companies.

The Prime Minister announced that on Tuesday, December 6, 2025, the Corporate Governance Council approved the final steps in the process for the appointment of new Supervisory Board members for NV GEBE. He described the development as an important milestone aimed at strengthening corporate governance, accountability, and stability within St. Maarten’s energy sector.

Prime Minister Mercelina stated that no names will be released at this time, noting that the process is in its final stage and remains subject to the completion of formal procedures.

In a separate update, the Prime Minister also reported that three new members to the Supervisory Board of Directors of TelEm were appointed on Tuesday by the shareholder. He noted that the appointments represent a positive step as the company works through its current challenges, and expressed hope that the strengthened supervisory oversight will support efforts to address outstanding issues and guide the company forward.

Further updates will be provided as the remaining formal procedures are completed.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/new-board-members-for-gebe-and-telem