New CBA Director Jacobs sets focus on student engagement, teacher support, and collaboration | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As the new academic year begins, Director of the Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performance Arts (CBA), Silveria Jacobs, has outlined her priorities, goals, and initiatives for the 2025–2026 school year. This marks her first year at the helm of the institution, and she has made it clear that her focus is on strengthening academics, enhancing the arts, and building collaboration across all sectors of society.

“My top priority is to ensure we are able to meet the needs of our students both academically as well as artistically,” Jacobs said. “This means leading a committed and dedicated team of passionate educators, instructors in the arts, care team and administrative staff to work with students, parents and the wider community to achieve the highest potential of our students at this stage in their development. My goal is to return to the original plan that was the vision of the founders of CBA; offering academics and the arts in education for talented students over the course of six years of secondary school.”

She added that other priorities include securing extra funding, engaging more artists to work with students, finding a more appropriate location for CBA’s curriculum, and ensuring that collaborations with Duke Ellington High School of the Arts, Bowie University, and Bridge to Bold yield concrete results.

Jacobs has introduced the theme “Collaboration for Success!” for the school year.

“This theme was chosen as I've noted good intentions along my life's journey, which has made impact in an ad hoc manner, but the only time I've experienced true progress is when all relevant stakeholders work together,” she explained. “We all have something to give to the next generation. We must model the behavior we expect, we must respect ourselves and others, control our impulses and treat people in the way they deserve. Students require us to show up authentically ready and willing to help them on their journey. When I say WE, I'm referring to all of us.”

She stressed that collaboration extends beyond school walls: “Teachers, students, parents, the board, employers, businesses, government, NGOs and CSOs, including churches and other youth organizations, anyone whose life and work impacts the youth, must come together to reduce or mitigate the shortfalls, gaps, socio-economic disadvantages and lack of opportunity which cause our youth to stumble, fall, fail and give up. If we are all on the same page working towards the same vision, which is our students’ individual and collective success, we can achieve much more.”

Jacobs also announced that CBA is working to secure funding for enrichment programs in the arts, with hopes to launch in September. These programs would include vocal lessons, choir, extra dance classes, music classes, visual arts, exposure to professionals, and opportunities to intern on productions.

To support student growth, Jacobs confirmed that the school has strengthened its care team and conducted workshops for faculty and staff focusing on well-being and collaborative teaching. Training in the Conscious Discipline program is planned as “a way of life” for both students and staff.

She added: “We aim to ramp up parental involvement and reinvigorate the Parents/Teachers Association. We have started learning labs (remediation classes) to help some of our students in need to close the gaps, teaching them to be more responsible for their own success as well as teaching them time management and discipline.”

CBA students also benefit from an extended school program, balancing full academics with four art forms, physical education, life skills, and guidance lessons. The school also supports dance groups, bands, sports teams, and other extracurricular activities. “We will encourage them to train and participate in the various competitions, and also host our own performances during the course of the school year,” Jacobs said.

𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬

Jacobs emphasized that success will be measured not only in higher passing rates but also in stronger engagement in the arts, student showcases, and faculty satisfaction.

“The main way to measure success is of course in the passing rate, which we expect to improve. However, besides academic improvement, I expect to see more students engaged in the arts of their choice, getting more opportunities to showcase their talent, learning the ins and outs of performing arts and the professionality/business associated with it,” she said.

She added that success will also be seen in staff morale: “Our staff will also increase in their happiness and motivation on the job, filled with pride at the success their hard work and that of their students have brought about. The passion for education and our youth will be strong. This is the culture we are curating here at CBA, where no child is left behind.”

Another sign of progress will be increased structural donations from the business community and grant programs to expand enrichment offerings. “We will have a choir, ensembles and individual student artists performing throughout the island,” Jacobs noted.

She also highlighted expectations from international collaborations: “The collaborations with Duke Ellington Arts School and Bowie University would yield great student and faculty exchanges that will further motivate our students and faculty to strive to be their best.”

Looking ahead, Jacobs said that within a year, she expects the institution to be operating from a more suitable facility with firm expansion plans and a growing enrollment. Director Jacobs summarized her vision for CBA’s future as one of renewed purpose, stronger collaboration, and visible results for students, faculty, and the wider community.

