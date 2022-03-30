New License Plate system | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: It was earlier stated that the pilot program for the new license plate system was slated to start this year, and true to form, the new plates will have a whole new system, which is said to be tested this year.

On Tuesday, March 29, Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, invited members of the press to view the newly renovated project spaces, as well as inform of the new developments within the Ministry.

On the program was one thing of particular interest that has garnered much debate; the new license plates. There were many questions to be answered. The Minister and his staff were on site to give a demonstration of what the new licensing would entail. He was clear in mentioning that, contrary to what was previously understood, the goal for 2022 is to be the year of trial period for the new license plate process.

As a replacement for the current, metal plates, the new stickers will be introduced. However, before the system can be implemented, there must first be a trial run using control vehicles. All government vehicles will be equipped with a sticker baring a QR code, modeled after the one used for the COVID-19 passes. Some will have accurate information, others will deliberately have wrong, or inaccurate readings to ensure that no copies can be made.

The system will be controlled by a mix of surveillance cameras, as well as police controls on the road. It is anticipated that the cameras will be able to scan over 400 plates a day, in order to aide in the lessening of controls. Of course, this project is a joint effort between the Ministries and both Justice and Finance have been integral to the development and trial phases.

If there is a question what will happen to the current license plates, they will be phased out and, if all goes according to plan with the Ministry of Finance, the 2023 plates will be the last metal plates drivers will receive. They will remain on vehicles indefinitely. There is also talks of the public being included in the deliberation of the 2023 plates’ design.

The fees will remain the same for motorists, but is projected to greatly reduce the cost to the Ministry, and thus alleviate the budget.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/30/new-license-plate-system/

