New maritime agreements to improve safety at sea across the Kingdom | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten has taken an important step to strengthen maritime safety and improve how it works with Kingdom partners on maritime responsibilities, with Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten signing an updated Kingdom protocol and a supporting agreement to improve the investigation of maritime accidents.

The agreements were signed on April 17, 2026, in St. Maarten during the Four Countries Consultation with Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands. Together, they establish a more structured and consistent framework for cooperation on maritime matters across the Kingdom, while also ensuring that shipping accidents are investigated in a more independent, professional, and coordinated manner.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said the agreements mark a shift from informal cooperation to a more organized system with clear follow-up and accountability. “This ensures that we are not working in isolation. It creates a clear structure for cooperation, so that we can meet our responsibilities effectively and consistently,” the Minister said.

The updated protocol formalizes how the countries coordinate on key maritime areas, including safety, compliance, environmental protection, and accident investigation. It introduces clearer roles and responsibilities, regular coordination, shared planning, and better alignment with international standards.

For St. Maarten, maritime responsibilities extend far beyond port operations. They include protecting the marine environment, maintaining safety at sea, and meeting international obligations that are directly connected to the country’s economy, tourism sector, and international standing.

“Our maritime responsibilities are directly connected to our economy, our environment, and our international reputation. Stronger cooperation helps ensure we meet those responsibilities in a consistent and reliable way,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.

A major part of the new arrangements focuses on maritime accident investigations. Under the new agreement, independent investigators can be engaged quickly when incidents occur, and investigations will be carried out according to established international standards. Findings can also be shared across countries to help reduce risks and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“This agreement strengthens how we respond when something goes wrong at sea. It ensures that incidents are properly investigated so that lessons are learned, and risks are reduced,” the Minister said.

Maritime accidents, including collisions, fires, and environmental incidents, can have serious consequences for small island states like St. Maarten. Beyond the immediate impact, such incidents can affect the safety of seafarers and passengers, the marine environment, the tourism product, and confidence in the country’s maritime systems.

“For St. Maarten, the sea is not just part of our geography, it is part of our economy and our identity. Strengthening safety at sea is directly linked to protecting our people, our environment, and our livelihoods,” Minister Heyliger-Marten added.

The Minister noted that while cooperation between the Kingdom countries already existed, the new protocol and supporting agreements strengthen how that cooperation is organized and maintained. By pooling expertise, addressing gaps in capacity, and aligning procedures, the countries will be better equipped to respond effectively to maritime challenges that do not stop at national borders.

“This is about moving from good cooperation to structured cooperation. That is essential if we want to operate effectively and meet international expectations,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.

“No single country has all the capacity on its own. By working together, we strengthen the entire system,” the Minister added.

Minister Heyliger-Marten described the agreements as part of a broader effort to modernize maritime governance and raise standards across the Kingdom. “We are building a system that is coordinated, transparent, and future-focused. This ensures that St. Maarten remains a responsible and reliable maritime partner,” she said.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/new-maritime-agreements-to-improve-safety-at-sea-across-the-kingdom