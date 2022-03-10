New opening hours of Sandy Ground Bridge | FAXINFO

SANDY GROUND: New opening hours have been put in place for the Sandy Ground Bridge, in agreement with Métimer, and until the repair of the crack that currently prevents a daily opening of the bridge.

The opening hours have been modified as follows:

– Monday at 8:30 am

– Wednesday at 8:30 am

– Saturday at 8:30 am

A crack on the bridge boss prevents the daily opening of the bridge. Repairs will be carried out in April and will allow the bridge to be opened to maritime traffic on a daily basis.

The Community apologizes to users for the inconvenience caused.

