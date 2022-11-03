New shopping mall Les Acacias opening this Sat., Nov. 19 | FAXINFO

ANSE MARCEL: The idea has been germinating for two years and the dream is finally coming true: Anse Marcel is being revitalized in force with the opening of the new shopping mall Les Acacias.

Open 7 days a week from 10 am to 8 pm with, from December, a night opening until 10 pm on Thursdays, the gallery will give satisfaction to shopping lovers while inviting them to travel, like a destination within a destination. If Anse Marcel is sometimes considered as the end of the world on the scale of the island, it remains a corner of paradise.

With the opening of Les Acacias on November 19, there will now be a place to spend the day with the family while experiencing a change of scenery and reliving with nostalgia the trip to the mall that everyone knew as a child. Several existing establishments have been integrated into the project, such as the Blue Sail Hotel, which opened last year with a capacity of 8 rooms, and French cuisine and Spanish tapas restaurant, which will add to its lunchtime service the evening service to confirm this desire for coherence between the commercial structures of the gallery, whose work was launched in March 2022.

The result is impressive, with the rehabilitation of the floors, decoration, benches, and original creation of green spaces, the gallery Les Acacias will quickly become a popular place for shopping with its 19 stores and 40 brands. Its square configuration reminds us of New York’s neighborhoods, and rightly so, as west roll through the alleys that are named after the Big Apple’s urban arteries. Two electric carts will shuttle between the Anse Marcel parking lot and the gallery to reinforce this pedestrian village feeling. Italian restaurant and sushi bar made with local products that will be equipped with screens to entertain people who want to take a break during the shopping marathon called Nippon House, everything has been thought to make the experience unique. Ready-to-wear, lingerie, swimwear, and shoe stores will allow locals and tourists to find what they are looking for, as well as the two mobile stores dedicated to the brand “Anse Marcel” created especially for the occasion.

The highlight of the show is the 100 m2 concept store in front of the Anse Marcel marina, which offers a breathtaking setting. This concept store offers high-end brands with ready-to-wear, perfume, candles, scents, and body products in a space where you want to stroll for hours. Another pride of the gallery’s management, who were keen to train young people from St. Martin, is the team of apprentices created through a partnership with the Académie des Métiers with the creation of a brand new diploma, the professional title of luxury sales consultant. With 12 young people at the start of the adventure last September, 7 of them will join the stores full-time as salesmen as soon as the gallery officially opens. Everythingis in place to make Les Acacias a complete success.

