New SZV board chair Erno Labega meets with Brug, discuss priorities | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Erno Labega has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of the Social & Health Insurances SZV (SZV) and has already held an introductory meeting with Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug to discuss key priorities and the strategic direction of the organization.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was constructive and focused on strengthening SZV’s governance role, continuing cost containment efforts, and improving operational efficiency. Both parties also placed emphasis on enhancing the public image of SZV and rebuilding public trust.

A major priority raised during the discussions was the outstanding financial obligations owed by Government to SZV. The Minister and the newly appointed Board Chair highlighted the importance of addressing this debt and establishing a structured and sustainable repayment plan to safeguard the long-term financial stability of the national health insurance system.

“SZV plays a critical role in our national health insurance system. It is essential that we continue to strengthen the institution, ensure financial sustainability, and reinforce public confidence,” Minister Brug said, adding that he looks forward to working closely with Labega and the Board to advance these priorities.

Labega expressed his commitment to collaborative leadership and to working closely with the Board and the Ministry, with a focus on ensuring SZV remains transparent, accountable, and centered on quality service delivery to the people of St. Maarten.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting good governance, fiscal responsibility, and continuous improvement within SZV.

