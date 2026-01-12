New Tax Marshal Takes Oath at Courthouse | Government of Sint Maarten

The Tax Administration on Monday, January 12, 2026, marked an important milestone with the official swearing-in of Mr. Ashwin Straker as Tax Marshal within the Receivers Department during a formal ceremony held at the Courthouse.

The oath of office was administered in the presence of judicial officials and colleagues, symbolizing Mr. Straker’s formal assumption of duties and responsibilities associated with the role. As Tax Marshal, Mr. Straker will play a critical role in enforcing tax collection, including serving summons, placing liens when required, gathering information from stakeholders, assisting with collections, and executing auctions if necessary.

The appointment reflects the Tax Administration’s continued commitment to strengthening its enforcement framework and promoting accountability, transparency, and fairness in revenue collection.

The Tax Administration extends congratulations to Tax Marshal Ashwin Straker and wishes him success as he carries out his duties in service to the country.

Photo 1 (L to R): Tax Marshal Ashwin Straker and the Court Judge Mr. Drenth holding the Certificate of Oath.

Photo 2 (L to R): Ms. Tamara Scott; Mrs. Canisha, Supriana-Straker; Mr. Ashwin Straker, Tax Marshal; Ms. Minerva Gumbs, Receiver; Mr. Drenth, Court Judge; Mr. Michael Bremer, Head of the Marshal Section, at the swearing-in ceremony.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/New-Tax-Marshal-Takes-Oath-at-Courthouse.aspx