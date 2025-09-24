New terminal opens soon as Anguilla pushes forward on runway extension | The Peoples Tribune

ANGUILLA–Work on the transformation of Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA) is entering a crucial phase, with the new terminal building on track for completion soon, possibly in October, while government efforts intensify to secure the land needed for the runway extension.

A government update last month reported strong progress at the terminal site. Exterior stucco is nearing completion, the roof structure is fully installed, and windows and doors are sealed, creating a weather-tight envelope. Interior works are also advancing, with sheetrock and ceiling installation about 85% finished and painting underway. The elevator has been installed, HVAC systems are being activated, and the parking lot is nearly complete.

In terms of passenger experience, the new facility features a pre-board screening area outfitted with state-of-the-art CTX screening machines and a body scanner, capable of supporting up to three security lanes for future growth. A mezzanine public lounge with a bar and seating will overlook the runway, offering visitors a modern, comfortable space. On the airside, drainage systems and advanced trench drains are nearly complete, floodlights have been installed, and apron works are about 95% finished in preparation for aircraft parking.

While the terminal approaches delivery, Infrastructure Minister Jose Vanterpool has confirmed that government is “aggressively” pursuing the lands required to begin the second stage of the Airport Masterplan 2022–2041: the runway extension.

“As it relates to the runway, work is continuously going on in terms of trying to aggressively pursue the lands necessary for the runway extension,” Vanterpool told a press conference earlier this month. “We are very hopeful that we’ll have this runway extension started very soon without impacting the overall delivery of the runway significantly.”

The proposed expansion will extend the runway eastward from its current 1,633 meters to 2,068.8 meters, creating a take-off length of 1,829 meters and widening it from 30 to 45 meters. This will enable the airport to accommodate aircraft such as the Airbus A220-300, Embraer 175/190, and Airbus A319 with up to 120 seats.

According to the Masterplan, the extended runway is essential for airlines to operate at full capacity, to attract new operators with larger aircraft, and to reduce Anguilla’s dependence on Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten as a connecting hub. The project is part of a broader EC$473 million investment aimed at ensuring regulatory compliance and securing the island’s future as a competitive aviation gateway.

Despite the usual complexities of land matters in Anguilla, Vanterpool reassured the public that steady progress is being made under the Land Acquisition Act, which governs compulsory purchase for public use.

“The Government of Anguilla extends thanks to the dedicated engineers, supervisors, carpenters, masons, and all workers on-site who are ensuring this historic project becomes a reality,” a government statement said.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/new-terminal-opens-soon-as-anguilla-pushes-forward-on-runway-extension