New training course bringing together firemen and gendarmes | FAXINFO

LA SAVANE: For Chief Warrant Officer Gonon, in charge of the criminal identification cell (CIC) at the La Savane gendarmerie barracks, “the will has been there for years, but this is the first time this training has been carried out.’’

Fourteen firefighters from the La Savane rescue center, under the motivation of their chief, were present to exchange practices in intervention and to complete their protocol. If the priority for the firemen is the action of care, the places where they intervene for the rescue can also become a scene of investigation.

Already partners in daily life, the safety and rescue professionals were thus able to harmonize practices, develop new reflexes, but also strengthen the coordination of their field action.

Considered useful, this training is now included in the calendar of continuing education, in order to maintain the skills and continue the progress in the partnership.

