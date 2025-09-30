New wave of regional cruise competition as Global Ports Holding expands presence | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Caribbean cruise industry is entering a new era of intensified competition. Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator, is in the midst of a $250 million investment drive aimed at upgrading and transforming its facilities across the region. Nassau, Antigua, St. Lucia, and San Juan are among the ports receiving significant infrastructure and upland development, moves that will put pressure on long-established leaders like Port St. Maarten to stay ahead.

Port St. Maarten has set the benchmark in the region. Its ability to berth the world’s largest cruise ships, deliver efficient passenger flows, and offer a wide range of on-island experiences has positioned it as a premier hub for both transit and turnaround calls. But with GPH’s construction projects now reshaping competing destinations, the competitive landscape is shifting a bit. The scale and ambition of GPH’s projects, particularly Antigua’s entry into the homeporting market and St. Lucia’s push to handle Oasis and Icon-class ships, mean that Port St. Maarten must continue to innovate.

In Nassau, The Bahamas, work is underway on the new West Marina Pool and an adjacent superyacht marina. The pool is slated for completion by mid-October 2025, followed by the marina at the end of the year. Once finished, the area will become a major new waterfront gathering place for visitors, with family-friendly leisure features and berthing space for mega yachts.

In Antigua, construction is progressing on a major upland development that will transform the port district with a new homeporting terminal building, expanded dining and retail areas, upgraded passenger amenities and new parking facilities. The terminal is expected to open in late 2025, with the wider development scheduled for completion in 2026.

In St. Lucia, the company is combining marine infrastructure improvements with upland enhancements in a multi-phase program. The works include upgrading Berth 1 at Pointe Seraphine to handle the region’s largest cruise ships, building a new tender jetty and improving visitor areas including Fishermen’s Village, the Vendors Arcade and Soufriere Bay. The first phase is expected in late 2025, with full completion targeted for 2027.

In San Juan, Puerto Rico, rehabilitation work is underway at the Pan American Wharf, Pier 3 and Pier 4. Pier 3 upgrades have already been completed, with Pan American Wharf improvements set for October 2025 and the remainder of the rehabilitation program, including Pier 4, planned for 2026.

“These construction projects with a combined investment volume of over $250 million reflect our commitment to building world-class cruise destinations that support both passengers and local communities,” said Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/new-wave-of-regional-cruise-competition-as-global-ports-holding-expands-presence