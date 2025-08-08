NEWS: Fugitive from Anguilla arrested in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Un young man 19-year-old, actively wanted in Anguilla since his escape, was arrested in Saint-Martin as part of a joint operation between French and Anguilian law enforcement agencies.

Justin Skerritt Riley, originally from Stoney Ground, had been escaped Tuesday July 29 while he was in police custody at Princess Alexandra Hospital. He was the subject of a medical supervision when he managed to escape around 14:50 p.m.

Man is suspected of participating in a violent shooting occurred in the Rock Farm district on the night of July 15. He is being prosecuted for attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, serious assault and battery, and home invasion with intent to harm.

His arrest was confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel Hugues Loyez, commander of the Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy gendarmerie, who welcomed the close cooperation between the French authorities and the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF). In a official release, the Anguilian police welcomed this quick arrest and thanked the population for their cooperation, while stressing the importance of coordinated work between regional security services to ensure security beyond borders.

Justin Skerritt Riley was placed in custody by the gendarmerie in Saint-Martin. It is now up to the judicial authorities to determine the consequences of his possible extradition to Anguilla.

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/faits-divers-un-mineur-de-16-ans-interpelle-au-volant-dune-voiture-volee/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-fugitif-danguilla-arrete-a-saint-martin/