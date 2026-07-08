NEWS IN BRIEF: Weapon seized, five suspects arrested in Dutch Quarter | FAXINFO

Five men were arrested earlier this month in Dutch Quarter, Sint Maarten, following an operation carried out by the police (KPSM) during a routine patrol.

Around 3:30 a.m., police officers patrolling Brasilia Road spotted a black Hyundai i10 carrying five occupants. Their attention was drawn to the behavior of two passengers, dressed entirely in black with their faces concealed. Given this unusual situation, the officers stopped the vehicle and requested backup from other patrol cars due to the number of occupants.

Under their powers of control as provided by Sint Maarten legislation, including ordinances relating to firearms and narcotics, the police searched the passengers and the vehicle. The operation led to the discovery of a firearm and several items that investigators believe may have been intended for the commission of offenses. The five occupants were immediately detained.

The suspects were taken into custody at the Philipsburg police station, where they were questioned as part of the investigation. The weapon, the seized items, and the Hyundai i10 were impounded. Investigators are now trying to determine the origin of the weapon and the suspects' intentions at the time of their interception. The KPSM (Police Central Police Service) reports that it is continuing its preventative patrols to combat violent crime on the island and encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous hotline at 9300.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-une-arme-saisie-cinq-suspects-arretes-a-dutch-quarter/