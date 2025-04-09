Nightly Road Closure of A. TH. Illidge Road for Asphalt Resurfacing Project | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI) is announcing the temporary nightly closure of a section of the A. TH. Illidge Road as part of the ongoing Asphalt Resurfacing Project 2023-2024.

The closure will specifically affect the stretch of road extending from the Sol Gas Station to the Zagersgut Roundabout.

This necessary nightly closure will commence this evening Wednesday April 9th, 2025 and is expected to last for approximately four (4) days. The road will be closed each night from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. to facilitate the safe and efficient execution of the asphalt resurfacing works during periods of lower traffic volume. The Ministry fully acknowledges the current deteriorated condition of this section of the A. TH. Illidge Road and is committed to completing these necessary repairs effectively. Road users are urged to plan their late-night and early-morning journeys accordingly and utilize the designated detour routes during the closure hours.

Details Road Closure:

Date and Time: Starting this evening April 9th, 2025 for approximately four (4) days from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Location: A. TH. Illidge Road from Sol Gas Station to the Zagersgut Roundabout

Detour Route:

From Philipsburg: turn right onto Bush Road before Sol Gas Station, continue to L.B. Scott Road, and proceed to Zagersgut Roundabout.

From Zagersgut Roundabout: take L.B. Scott Road, then Bush Road back to A. TH. Illidge Road.

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the patience and cooperation of the public during the execution of this project. For further information or inquiries, please contact the Infrastructure Department at public-works@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2390​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Nightly-Road-Closure-of-A-TH-Illidge-Road-for-Asphalt-Resurfacing-Project.aspx